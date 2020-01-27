Paul vs Gib: AnEsonGib predicts explosive brawl with Jake Paul

1:27 AnesonGib warned Jake Paul to expect a six-round 'war' AnesonGib warned Jake Paul to expect a six-round 'war'

AnEsonGib has warned Jake Paul the pressure will "eat him" as he promised an explosive brawl with his American YouTube rival.

The social media sensations can settle their heated feud on a Miami bill in the early hours of Friday morning, live on Sky Sports, and will reignite their war of words at Tuesday's press conference.

Reputations are at stake as the professional boxing debutants share the ring, but Gib insists he is relishing a fiery confrontation in front of a huge audience of fans.

He doesn't have control of his opponent, he won't be in control of the fight, so I think that type of pressure will eat him a little bit. AnEsonGib

"I think madness is embedded into my DNA," Gib told Sky Sports.

"For him, when push comes to shove, he likes to have control in every situation of his life. This is a type of situation when he doesn't have control. He doesn't have control of his opponent, he won't be in control of the fight, so I think that type of pressure will eat him a little bit.

"For me, I thrive there. You can just see my walkouts. Those moments are where I thrive. The fight itself is where I thrive."

Paul has been training with three-weight world champion Shane Mosley, while Gib is working with Viddal Riley, who guided KSI to victory over the US star's older brother Logan in November.

AnEsonGib plans to produce an aggressive approach from the opening bell

"Realistically, everyone knows what I'm bringing," said Gib. "He's bringing athleticism, he's the better boxer out of the Pauls and what am I bringing? I'm bringing heat. Twelve rounds of action to a six-round fight and we'll see if he can deal with it. It's war. That's what is it, the fight is war.

"It's in the USA, so Jake is going to have the home crowd, but you know what, boo me, boo me, because when I beat your man in front of you, I'm going to have my hand raised and I'm going to look at everyone in their eyes."

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super-featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified world super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman takes on Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Demetrius Andrade faces Luke Keeler in bill-topping battle

