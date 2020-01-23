Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman are joined by Jake Paul and AnEnsonGib in Miami

Demetrius Andrade is joined by Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman in Miami, with Jake Paul against YouTube rival AnEnsonGib on the January 30 bill, live on Sky Sports.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt against Ireland's Luke Keeler, with IBF super-featherweight champion Farmer facing Joseph Diaz, and unified champion Roman puts his WBA and IBF titles at stake against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Two YouTube stars also settle their feud as American Jake Paul collides with Britain's AnEnsonGib on the same fight night in Florida.

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in Miami, live on Sky Sports

Unbeaten American Andrade has been calling for super-fights against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin, but admits he cannot afford to slip up against Keeler.

"There are major fights for me in the middleweight division," said Andrade. "Those are the fights I want and I've been very vocal about it.

Demetrius Andrade has issued verbal challenges to 'Canelo' and 'GGG'

"At the end of the day, I just need to keep winning. They can't avoid me forever. On January 30, we have to take care of business against Luke Keeler."

But Keeler produced a career-best win over Luis Arias in August and the Dublin man has vowed to deliver a stunning upset.

"I think he is that deluded that he believes he's one of the greatest and he just has to turn up to win," said Keeler. "That's going to count against him and I am taking that belt with both hands."

The YouTubers have reignited their war of words

Paul's social media showdown with AnEnsonGib has become even more acrimonious after the pair clashed at a recent press conference.

Older brother Logan suffered a hotly disputed points loss to Londoner KSI in November and Jake intends to gain revenge.

"Gib is a doormat to me," he said. "Something to wipe my shoes on, on the path to avenge my brother.

"My brother lost due to a two-point deduction. It was a controversial win for KSI. But I have a different mentality. After I beat Gib, KSI will get the smoke. That's where this is going."