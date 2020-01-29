Callum Johnson wants WBA champion Dmitry Bivol or British rival Joshua Buatsi in 2020

3:16 Callum Johnson would relish a rematch with Artur Beterbiev Callum Johnson would relish a rematch with Artur Beterbiev

Callum Johnson hopes talks for a world title fight against Dmitry Bivol can be restarted, but he is also interested in a "massive" British battle with Joshua Buatsi.

The exciting light-heavyweight contender had lined up a European title fight against Igor Mikhalkin, with a date and venue to be finalised, but has also been sounded out as a possible challenger for WBA 'super' champion Bivol.

Johnson revealed he has been contacted again since a shoulder injury prevented a fight with Bivol last year and is awaiting news on whether he will target a European or world title.

0:57 Johnson sealed a destructive win over Seanie Monaghan last March Johnson sealed a destructive win over Seanie Monaghan last March

"I would happily step aside from the European title, if that fight [Bivol] was available," Johnson told Sky Sports.

"I'm training to fight in March, whether it be for the European, or whether it will be Bivol, if that happens.

"It was mentioned about fighting Bivol, but again nothing has been mentioned recently. As far I know it's the European, but we'll see. I should find out very soon."

A former British and Commonwealth champion, Johnson has already tested himself at the highest level as he floored Russia's IBF champion Artur Beterbiev before being stopped in a four-round shootout.

The 34-year-old suffered his only defeat in a dramatic fight with Beterbiev

Bivol holds a 17-fight unbeaten record, including 11 knockouts, but Johnson does not think he packs as much power as his compatriot Beterbiev.

"He put a couple away early on and he was getting this reputation of being this fearsome monster, a bit like Beterbiev, but I never really saw it myself anyway," said Johnson.

WBA 'super' champion Dmitry Bivol could be a future opponent for Johnson

"His boxing ability is second to none. He's very, very good, but I don't see him as being this strong, powerful monster that people have said he is.

"I feel as though I could get to him, unsettle him and drag him somewhere he's not been before. We'll have to see how he reacted to that."

Fellow Brit Buatsi is also edging closer to a world title fight after earning a lofty ranking with the IBF and WBA and Johnson believes a bumper domestic clash with the Londoner is inevitable.

Joshua Buatsi has risen the rankings with 13 straight wins

"It's a massive fight for Britain," said the 34-year-old. "It's going to happen. I don't think it's a question of if, it's more of a question of when. But, again, we've both got to win our next fights and then I'm sure towards the back end of the year, there could be a big showdown there.

"I think in his last couple of fights, he's been tagged a little bit and he likes to have a fight himself.

"I believe if he stood and had a fight with me, then got caught by me in that manner, I would take him out. But again, he's very good. It's a fight that I would have to be at my very best for and it's an exciting fight for the public as well."