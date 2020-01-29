Paul vs Gib: Jake Paul has 'caught the boxing bug' and could extend pro career

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in the early hours of Friday morning on Sky Sports

Jake Paul has hinted that his boxing career could extend beyond YouTube fights against AnEsonGib and KSI as he prepares for his professional debut in Miami.

The American social media star will battle AnEson Gib in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and he hopes victory will set up a showdown with KSI, who defeated his older brother Logan in December.

Former world champion Shane Mosley has been assisting the preparations of the younger Paul as he headed to the Big Bear mountains, a familiar training base for fighters, and the 23-year-old declared his dedication to the sport at the final press conference.

"I'm choosing to do this, it's something I'm passionate about, and I've caught the boxing bug," he said.

"I've been in training camp for the past five months, non-stop."

🍬SUGAR PREPARING SWEET VICTORY?💪@jakepaul looks in fighting shape after his camp with @ShaneMosley_ in Big Bear 🥊🏔 #PaulvsGib pic.twitter.com/cIzpPkxS0Q — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 27, 2020

Jake Paul wants win over AnEsonGib to set up a fight with KSI

Asked about a revenge fight against KSI, Paul said: "One hundred per cent. That's what I mean by like, 'this means so much to me.' I'm here to avenge the family name, the Paul name.

"After I beat Gib, to me he's a stepping stone, and then I'm going for KSI. From there, who knows where the sport takes me, but I love it and it's fun, and I'm good at it. I wouldn't do something just to do it."

Gib has teamed up with British cruiserweight Viddal Riley, who guided KSI to victory over Logan Paul, and he vowed to ruin his opponent's plans for revenge.

1:08 Watch highlights of KSI's win over Logan Paul Watch highlights of KSI's win over Logan Paul

"I think he's tried to select his opponent before and this wasn't his ideal scenario for an occasion," said Gib. "I think he's been dreaming for bigger fights and even picking smaller opponents. When you come to fight me, it's definitely going to be a rough night.

"For me, I've got nothing to lose. Right now, I've gone in, I've trained as hard as I can. Jake is definitely in trouble, if he doesn't secure the win."

Demetrius Andrade battles Luke Keeler in the bill-topping bout

Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title against Luke Keeler in the main event, with Tevin Farmer putting his IBF super-featherweight belt on the line against Joseph Diaz, and unified world super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman takes on Murodjon Akhmadaliev

