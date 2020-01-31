Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: Jake Paul challenges KSI after first-round win over AnEsonGib

Jake Paul was confronted by KSI after stopping AnEsonGib in Miami

Jake Paul clashed angrily with KSI as he called for a revenge fight against the British YouTuber following his first-round knockout of AnEsonGib in Miami.

The American social media star overpowered AnEsonGib inside the opening three minutes and was then confronted in the ring by KSI, who had claimed a points victory over his older brother Logan in November.

As they went head to head, KSI appeared to accept a fight during a foul-mouthed tirade, but then reacted angrily after Jake Paul declared himself as the 'A-side'.

The American, who floored AnEsonGib twice before the fight was waved off, said: "You've seen your best friend planted on his ass over there."

KSI replied: "You're worse than your bro. You're going to be easier."

Logan Paul had received a two-point deduction for an illegal blow on KSI during his rematch loss in Los Angeles and Jake demanded the opportunity to avenge this defeat.

"You had to beat my bro by a bad call," he said. "You're next.

"Let's make it happen."

