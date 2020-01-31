Amanda Serrano expects to face Katie Taylor after stoppage win

Amanda Serrano celebrates defeating Simone Da Silva

Amanda Serrano stopped Simone Da Silva and claimed a huge showdown with Irish superstar Katie Taylor is "definite".

Serrano, who has won world titles in an incredible seven weight categories, returned to the ring against Da Silva in a 132lb-catchweight clash in her first fight since defeating Heather Hardy to become a two-time world featherweight champion in September.

'The Real Deal' floored Brazilian Da Silva in the second round and finished her off in the next to extend her record to 38-1-1.

Serrano remained on track for a showdown with Taylor, who won the undisputed lightweight title then added super-lightweight gold last year.

Serrano said pre-fight about facing Taylor later in 2020: "It's definite. We're just talking about the location.

"It's a done deal. I'm hoping it's in the UK - I would love nothing more than to fight there."

The weight division would also have to be agreed - Taylor's most recent fight was eight pounds heavier than Serrano's.