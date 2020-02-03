Callum Smith warns that he is a 'bad fight' for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is yet to confirm details of his first fight in 2020

Callum Smith has warned that he is a "bad fight" for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as negotiations continue with potential opponents for the Mexican star's next fight.

'Canelo' is yet to announce his first fight of 2020, despite initially being linked with a surprise clash against Ryota Murata in Japan, and Smith could remain on a shortlist with Billy Joe Saunders, a fellow world super-middleweight champion.

The WBA 'super' title holder dismissed suggestions that he is too big of a risk for the four-weight world champion, but Smith does believe his superior size and strength would pose serious problems for 'Canelo'.

Callum Smith has been named as a possible foe for Canelo

Billy Joe Saunders is also thought to be on the shortlist for the Mexican

"I think everyone is just waiting to see who he picks," Smith told Soccer AM.

"If it is me, I would be happy. If not, I'm in a good division, there's a lot of big fights out there for me, outside 'Canelo' Alvarez, so I'm in a good position. It's just sitting and waiting and hopefully we can get one of the big names sorted.

"Styles make fights. I think I'm a bit of a bad fight for him. I'm 6ft 3in, I'm a lot bigger than him, I can punch. Style-wise, I'm not ideal to fight, but I'm not taking anything away from 'Canelo' Alvarez, he's a special fighter and he's one of the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world for a reason.

"I wouldn't say he's avoided me. I just think there's a big list of opponents who want to fight him, so he's got the choice of many, and he picks who he wants to fight. Whoever gets the job, takes it."

Daniel Jacobs might be an alternative foe in America

A bumper British battle with Saunders could be staged instead, if neither man is chosen by Canelo, or Smith might head to America in search of a major fight.

"Billy Joe Saunders is another Brit who has got a world title - that's a good domestic fight," said Smith.

"Daniel Jacobs is a big name over in America, which is somewhere obviously I want to get my name bigger, so there are potential big fights out there for me."

