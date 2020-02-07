Daniel Dubois to fight Joe Joyce at O2 Arena in April

Daniel Dubois holds British and Commonwealth titles

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce have agreed a heavyweight bout at London's O2 Arena on April 11.

Dubois, the 22-year-old British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International title holder, recorded an impressive knockout of Kyotaro Fujimoto at the Copper Box Arena in his most recent outing.

Live Fight Night Live on

Joe Joyce has 10 wins from 10 professional fights

Joyce, a silver medallist at the 2016 Olympics, last fought in July when he recorded a points victory over Bryant Jennings.

Joyce was due to fight for the European title in January but Germany's Marco Huck withdrew with injury.

Both Dubois and Joyce are unbeaten. Dubois has 14 wins from 14 fights, with 13 knockouts, while Joyce has 10 from 10, with nine stoppages.

Dubois said: "This is the biggest fight of my career without doubt. This will be the fight that announces me to the world."

Joyce added: "This is a massive fight. There's no denying that there's a lot on the line on both sides but experience is something you can't buy and I've got tonnes of it and I believe it'll play a huge factor in this fight."

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.