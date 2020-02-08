Brook vs DeLuca: Kid Galahad back in world title hunt after stopping Claudio Marrero

1:03 Kid Galahad beats Claudio Marrero via TKO Kid Galahad beats Claudio Marrero via TKO

Kid Galahad earned another shot at the world title by stopping Claudio Marrero in eight rounds in his home city of Sheffield on Saturday.

Galahad won this final eliminator to the IBF featherweight championship - the belt is still held by Josh Warrington.

Galahad lost the only fight of his 28-fight career against Warrington last year but will now be set for a rematch although the champion could first face WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson, who must first come through Miguel Marriaga.

"After last time against Warrington, I couldn't leave anything to the judges," Galahad said after beating Marrero, which he called the best performance of his career.

Galahad asserted himself from the first round when his movement and jab kept Marrero at bay.

The visitor was completely out-boxed in the first half of the fight then, in the seventh round, Galahad crunched Marrero's nose with a powerful one-two.

The eighth was even more one-sided in Galahad's favour and Marrero's corner-men called a halt to the fight when their man staggered back to the corner.

Promoted Eddie Hearn said about Galahad: "He's mandatory again. Warrington will make another defence, we'll keep Galahad busy. He has that second shot, the rematch, locked in."