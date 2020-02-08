Brook vs DeLuca: Dave Allen knocks out Dorian Darch

James Dielhenn
Dave Allen clattered Dorian Darch, flooring him twice in three rounds, to impressively return to action in Sheffield on Saturday night.
Allen initially landed a shuddering left hook then a follow-up flurry sent Darch to the canvas. Darch bravely got up but Allen crashed home another left hook which sealed the swift victory.
The fan favourite from Doncaster endured a rollercoaster 2019 - a career-best win over Lucas Browne then his most punishing loss to David Price, after which he considered retiring.
Allen had also suffered gruelling nights against Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Tony Yoka but, in his first outing of 2020, was victorious inside the six-round distance.
"This means the world to me, I've waited for this moment for a long time," he said. "I've come back because I love the game.
"Whatever I have is because of boxing."
Allen was totally in control against the veteran Darch, who has now lost seven in a row by stoppage, and who has previously shared a ring with Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.
Allen's aims to capture the British title were revitalised by this result.
