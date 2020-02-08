Brook vs DeLuca: Dave Allen knocks out Dorian Darch

1:16 'The White Rhino' knocks out Dorian Darch! 'The White Rhino' knocks out Dorian Darch!

Dave Allen clattered Dorian Darch, flooring him twice in three rounds, to impressively return to action in Sheffield on Saturday night.

Allen initially landed a shuddering left hook then a follow-up flurry sent Darch to the canvas. Darch bravely got up but Allen crashed home another left hook which sealed the swift victory.

The fan favourite from Doncaster endured a rollercoaster 2019 - a career-best win over Lucas Browne then his most punishing loss to David Price, after which he considered retiring.

1:53 'I love the game!' 'I love the game!'

Allen started 2020 with a bang

Lovely to be back with a win, nothing to write home about, stay around this level for a bit get nice and fit get the sparring in and edge towards British level thanks everyone x — David Allen (@davidthewhiter1) February 8, 2020

Allen had also suffered gruelling nights against Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Tony Yoka but, in his first outing of 2020, was victorious inside the six-round distance.

"This means the world to me, I've waited for this moment for a long time," he said. "I've come back because I love the game.

"Whatever I have is because of boxing."

Allen was totally in control against the veteran Darch, who has now lost seven in a row by stoppage, and who has previously shared a ring with Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Allen's aims to capture the British title were revitalised by this result.

☄ Boom! ☄



A big right hand sets it up for @anthonytruth08 who gets the stoppage in the 9th round



📺 The rest of the #BrookDeLuca bill is live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm! pic.twitter.com/BhLuYLj8ie — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 8, 2020

1:07 Donte Dixon impressively stopped Eduardo Valverde Donte Dixon impressively stopped Eduardo Valverde

Martin J Ward floored Jesus Amparan twice en route to a 10-round points win then called out WBA super-featherweight champion Rene Alvarado.

"I'd love to see him get a shot at the world title this year," promoter Eddie Hearn said.