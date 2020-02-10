Deontay Wilder's weight could be crucial in rematch with Tyson Fury, says Peter Fury

Deontay Wilder could be significantly lighter than Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury should receive ‘a big advantage’ if Deontay Wilder is a similar weight for this month’s rematch in Las Vegas, says former trainer Peter Fury.

The American WBC champion was three stone lighter than Fury before they battled to a draw in December 2018 and the British heavyweight is expected to be significantly bigger on the scales again for their second fight on February 22.

Peter Fury parted company with Tyson after planning the win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but believes his nephew can produce another world title triumph, provided that he utilises his superior frame.

Wilder faces Fury again at the T-Mobile Arena

"If Wilder comes in at the same weight he did in his last fight, I think that's a big advantage for Tyson," Peter Fury told Sky Sports. "I think Wilder came in under weight for that fight.

"If he could just keep out of trouble early, get in close, rough him up a bit. Take him out of his stride, rather than give him the leverage to put the power in.

"Take him into a bit of a dogfight and sap his energy, especially in the second half of the fight.

18:42 Peter Fury gives his verdict on Wilder-Fury 2 Peter Fury gives his verdict on Wilder-Fury 2

"He's got to use his size, he's got to use his weight, especially if Wilder is coming in roughly the same weight he was.

"You're looking at two, two and a half stone advantage there. He needs to use that and that's where he went wrong in his last fight for me. He was doing the same thing round after round, but after the sixth round he should have turned his advantages to that.

"Whether it's ugly or whatever it is, I think he should just sap the energy out of Wilder."

Neither Tyson Fury or Wilder have suffered a defeat in the professional ranks, but Peter insists unbeaten records are always at risk in the precarious heavyweight division.

Anthony Joshua avenged his first defeat in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, with promoter Eddie Hearn keen to arrange a fight against the Wilder-Fury winner.

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr to regain his world titles

"I think everybody is beatable," said Peter Fury. "Tyson is beatable, they're all beatable - Deontay Wilder, Joshua. Everybody is beatable. It's hit and miss, it's the heavyweight boxing game.

"I think this is a very good fight for him. If he gets through Wilder, then the sky is the limit. Next would be Joshua, I would assume."