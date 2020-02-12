Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin negotiations ‘at final stage of approvals’

2:40 Dillian Whyte takes a look at his potential opponents for 2020. Dillian Whyte takes a look at his potential opponents for 2020.

Alexander Povetkin’s promoters believe a fight with Dillian Whyte is “the most promising” option and expect “final clarity” in negotiations soon.

Talks between the Whyte and Povetkin camps over a heavyweight fight in April or May have been progressing towards an agreement.

"We are at the final stage of approvals," Povetkin's promoters World of Boxing said. "Final clarity may appear in the near future.

Povetkin's camp have not ruled out a future rematch with Michael Hunter

"I don't really like talking about anything before signing the contract. At the moment, only Whyte is considered as an opponent for the next Povetkin fight."

Povetkin has beaten Hughie Fury and drawn with Michael Hunter since losing to Anthony Joshua in September 2018.

"This does not mean that the second fight with Michael Hunter is no longer interesting to us," his promoters said. "Just at the moment, the Whyte-Povetkin fight is very interesting to boxing fans. This is obvious to us and the British side.

"And for the boxers themselves, this is probably the most promising fight in terms of a career now.

"After the fight with Whyte, we can return to considering the second fight with Hunter. Povetkin in December drew a match with Hunter for the title of mandatory challenger for the WBA, after which both athletes announced their desire to hold a rematch."

Povetkin and Hunter drew in December

Whyte beat Mariusz Wach last time out

Povetkin's promoters previously told Sky Sports: "Povetkin has been interested in the fight against Whyte even before he became the mandatory to fight Anthony Joshua."

And Whyte previously told Sky Sports: "If he wants it, he can get it. It's going to be a tear-up, because he is not really a mover and I'm not really a mover, so he's a come-forward fighter and I come forward.

"We're going to have a scrap. Povetkin comes to fight, doesn't he? He doesn't come to mess about. I'm the same, so let's get it. Let's see who has got the best left hook around."

Joshua, meanwhile, is expected to face Kubrat Pulev in a defence of the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the front-runner to host the fight.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury in a WBC title rematch on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Oleksandr Usyk is still expected to face Derek Chisora despite a minor fitness concern, with Usyk's team confident their 2020 plans to meet Chisora then challenge Joshua will not be significantly damaged.