Wilder vs Fury 2: Dillian Whyte 'should be next' for winner says Bob Arum

Dillian Whyte will receive his long-awaited world title shot against the winner of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s expected trilogy, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Fury on Saturday, 14 months after they battled to a draw, and a clause exists for a third fight between them before the end of 2020.

Whyte, who first became the WBC's top ranked contender in November 2017, is due to become mandatory challenger in February 2021 and Fury's promoter has now offered him hope.

Dillian Whyte is demanding his first world title fight

"Whyte is a good fighter. He'll get his shot down the road," Arum, who guides Fury's career in the US, told Sky Sports News.

"Whyte, if he keeps fighting and winning, should be next after the trilogy occurs. That would be appropriate.

"Everybody knows there is a three-fight deal and the loser may pull the plug. But Whyte should be next."

Anthony Joshua is expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Kubrat Pulev in June and will hope to tempt the winner of Wilder and Fury into a high-stakes meeting to crown an undisputed champion.

Whyte, asked why he has never fought for a world title, told Sky Sports News: "Ask [WBC president] Mauricio Sulaiman. Tweet him every day until he gives a realistic answer. So far his answers haven't been acceptable.

"Not only have I been the No 1 contender for so long, I've continued to fight top 10 contenders.

"Loyalty is an understatement! I've won every WBC belt that I've been eligible for."

Fury at Tuesday night's Grand Arrivals

Wilder arrives in style in Las Vegas

Whyte: Ruiz turned down 2 offers ❌⁣

⁣@dillianwhyte says that @Andy_destroyer1 rejected the chance to fight him in both the UK and US. pic.twitter.com/Uap4l39UPL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 18, 2020

Whyte's ambitions are expected to be put on the line against Alexander Povetkin in April or May.

"Only Joshua and Klitschko have beaten him, two of the best heavyweights of the past 10 years," Whyte said about his likely next opponent.

"I need to be on point because I don't want to go through all of this, then lose my WBC position.

"Wilder would love nothing more than for me to lose this fight!"

Whyte said about the knockout threat that Wilder poses: "Any big guy can punch if you stand there, with your chin up and get clocked, you're going to go over.

"I can punch, I can box, and I'm not scared of him. I have no fear of him.

"Everyone believes in this hype. I don't see him though as normal people see him. I see him as just a normal guy. The persona he tries to give off, he's not that kind of person."

Asked about Wilder vs Fury on Saturday, Whyte said: "Fury is in better shape mentally and physically but that doesn't guarantee me a fight. He said he'd fight me, then he said he'd fight Derek Chisora.

"I just want to get hold of one of them and smash them to bits. Take out years of frustrations on them."