Wilder v Fury 2: Beefed-up Tyson Fury vows to knockout Deontay Wilder

A bulked-up Tyson Fury has vowed to knockout WBC champion Deontay Wilder in Saturday's heavyweight rematch in Las Vegas.

Fury weighed in at 19st 7lbs (273lbs) on Friday, over 16.5lbs heavier than his first meeting with Wilder.

But the unbeaten challenger says the weight will only add to his punching power and will not hamper his defensive movement, which he will need to avoid Wilder's punishing right hand.

"The weight is not a problem, 273 pounds of pure British beef," the 31-year-old said to cheers from a supportive Las Vegas crowd.

"It's no secret I'm looking for a knockout."

"I feel comfortable with the weight," he added. "I'm where I want to be. I haven't been trying to lose weight.

"I'm a giant heavyweight. I've been eating clean, eating well and whatever weight I weigh on the night is really unimportant.

"You've seen heavyweights come in at 200 pounds. You've seen them come in at 300 pounds.

"The heavyweight division has no limit, so it's one of those things."

Wilder, meanwhile, tipped the scales at a career-high 16st 7lbs (231lbs). The American says he was not concerned about being 17.5 pounds heavier that in the first fight, and hopes Fury is true to his word and comes to fight rather than box on Saturday.

Wilder hopes Fury has 'come to fight' on Sunday

"I've always had to fight guys bigger than I am and that weight is only going to slow him down," Wilder said.

"The extra weight on me, I'm gonna rock with it and I'm not worried about his weight. What I told him was, don't blink.

"I really don't know what their plans are or what he's going to do or not going to do.

"So if you want to bring the fight, then come on, let's make it happen, that will benefit me more than anything, him coming full at me.

"So I hope they stick with that game plan and follow it through and aren't just talking for hype.

"Actually do what you say you're going to do. I'm looking forward to it."

"I really feel that he's very, very nervous from the first time of what happened.

"When you knock a person down and give him a concussion, you never forget that. You never forget who did it to you and how they did it."