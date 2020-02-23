Wilder vs Fury 2: Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn calls for undisputed title fight against Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold every major belt

Tyson Fury must now face Anthony Joshua to finally crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Fury's sensational beating of Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in Las Vegas earned him the WBC title, meaning every heavyweight belt now belongs to a Brit.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO gold and his promoter, Hearn, believes there has never been a better time to agree a mega-fight for every major belt.

Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in seven rounds in their rematch

"Fury was brilliant, and the tactics from [his trainers] Sugarhill Steward and Andy Lee were spot on," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.

"For me, we should go straight into AJ v Fury next. No one wants to see a third fight [between Fury and Wilder]."

Fury and Wilder battled to a draw 14 months ago but, in their Las Vegas rematch, the British challenger produced a sensational performance to win inside seven rounds. An option does exists for a trilogy fight between them.

Bob Arum's Top Rank, who promote Fury's US career, also oversee Kubrat Pulev who is expected to be Joshua's next opponent.

But Hearn said: "Top Rank promote Pulev so this maybe our chance to make sure it's undisputed."

Fury was asked post-fight about fighting Joshua next and said: "The spoils of war have just happened. Deontay needs time to recover but I'm almost sure he will take a rematch. I'm pretty sure we'll do it again, if he wants to. If he doesn't want to…

"Whoever's next will get the same treatment."

Joshua's pre-fight prediction came true. He said: "Fury can punch a bit. He's underestimated with his punching power which makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone it makes them dangerous because you don't respect them until you get hit."

Dillian Whyte, who has been the WBC No 1 contender since November 2017, is still awaiting his shot at the title that is now owned by Fury.