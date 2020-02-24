Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to decide whether he will fight Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith on Tuesday

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is set to decide his next opponent

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is set to decide whether he will fight Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith on Tuesday, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British world super-middleweight champions have both turned down initial offers for the 'Canelo' fight on May 2, with Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn urging the Mexican star's promotional team 'Golden Boy' to return with an improved deal.

But either Saunders or Smith could receive a massive clash with the four-weight champion this week.

"I believe there's meetings taking place on Tuesday to ultimately determine who is going to get the fight," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO champion

Callum Smith holds the WBA 'super' title

"Billy Joe is coming out and saying: 'Hurry up, tell him he's got until Wednesday'. I said 'Billy, it don't work like that. Ultimately this is the golden ticket, this fight.

"Callum Smith is waiting patiently behind closed doors. They both want the fight. They both want a deal that's fair.

"You saw Oscar De La Hoya come out and say: 'These guys turning down these fights.'

"You can't offer a WBA and a 'Ring Magazine' champion half of what another world champion got to face him. We're negotiating. I'm very confident that one of those guys will get the Canelo fight and it will be done this week."

MTK Global, the influential management company who handle the career of Saunders, had suggested last week that the current WBO champion is closing in on Canelo.

Saul @Canelo Alvarez vs @bjsaunders_ 'highly likely' and negotiations are 'nearly there'



"Billy Joe is in the pole seat. We believe everyone is on the same side in terms of what fight needs to be made." — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 18, 2020

"It's highly likely that the fight will be made," said MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan. "There are still some issues to be ironed out.

"Both fighters want it, both camps want it, everyone seems to be on the same side, we just have to hit the right number.

"They gave an initial deadline but the negotiations are at a point where there is no point backing out now.

"We're nearly there."