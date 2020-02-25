Deontay Wilder ring-walk costume complaints ridiculous, says Carl Froch

Deontay Wilder wore an extravagant costume to ring at the weekend

Deontay Wilder's claims his ring-walk costume was a reason for the Tyson Fury defeat have been branded "ridiculous" by Sky Sports expert Carl Froch.

The American's lengthy reign as WBC heavyweight champion was ended by a seventh-round stoppage loss to Fury in Las Vegas, but Wilder has suggested his extravagant outfit was too heavy and weakened his legs before last weekend's fight.

Froch dismissed this complaint and pointed instead to Fury's 'phenomenal' performance.

0:55 Tyson Fury arrived at Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC heavyweight champion. Tyson Fury arrived at Manchester Airport on Tuesday morning after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC heavyweight champion.

"I think you have to laugh, and I think most people have laughed," said Froch. "They don't take that excuse seriously surely, but it did look heavy. To blame the ring walk costume, for me it's ridiculous.

"Tyson Fury was pretty good on the night and he was landing a lot of punches. I think that's the reason he got beat and not the outfit.

I just thought his performance was one of the best performances in a ring I've seen by a heavyweight fighter of his size Carl Froch

"I was really, really impressed. I thought it was an outstanding performance. Not many people thought he could do what he did. He actually did tell everyone he was going to go in there and stop Deontay Wilder, but to do it in the manner in which he did it, nobody expected.

"I just thought his performance was one of the best performances in a ring I've seen by a heavyweight fighter of his size. It was phenomenal, I was amazed and I think a lot of people agree with this."

Wilder wants the opportunity to avenge his first professional loss

Wilder has confirmed that he will enforce an immediate rematch, a decision which Froch understands, but he does not believe it is a wise career move for the 34-year-old.

"I think Deontay Wilder kind of just has to take the rematch," said Froch. "He's trying to blame it on the ring walk, he's trying to say his legs were weak, but if that's the case, then he needs to take the immediate rematch and right the wrong.

"I think it's a dangerous rematch, especially an immediate rematch for Wilder. I think it's a bad move if he does that. I can't see it happening to be honest."

1:17 Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's preference is to fight Tyson Fury next, following his victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. Promoter Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's preference is to fight Tyson Fury next, following his victory over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Anthony Joshua is eager to make an undisputed world title fight against Fury, with promoter Eddie Hearn admitting he will do 'everything it takes' to make the blockbuster British battle.

"I think he'll be looking for the AJ fight," said Froch. "He'll be looking for the unification fight.

"AJ has got all the other belts, he hasn't got the WBC title. Now Fury has got it, that seems to me like the most natural fight that should happen. Whether or not it happens next, remains to be seen."