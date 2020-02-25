Dillian Whyte still wants to settle feud with Deontay Wilder even without WBC title

Dillian Whyte has rubbished Deontay Wilder's complaints about the Tyson Fury defeat, but still wants to settle his feud with the American, even without the WBC title.

The south Londoner was denied the opportunity to inflict a first defeat on Wilder, who suffered a seventh-round stoppage loss to Fury at the weekend that ended his WBC title reign.

Wilder later suggested that his extravagant ring walk outfit was too heavy and weakened his legs before the opening bell.

1:22 Carl Froch says Wilder's comments about Tyson Fury defeat are 'ridiculous' Carl Froch says Wilder's comments about Tyson Fury defeat are 'ridiculous'

But Whyte told Sky Sports News: "Your outfit, you try it on before the fight. For that kind of outfit, you need at least three, four fittings. You're telling me, somewhere between those three, four fittings, he didn't think 'uh, this is a bit heavy, it might affect my legs.'

"He just talks c**p. It's the same weight as a backpack. I think in the army, the backpack they carry is 60 or 70 kilos or something and those guys march in a backpack for days and they are half the size of him.

"It just shows you how much rubbish the guy talks. How deluded he is. How can an outfit wear your legs down? He should do what Tyson done, make someone take him to the ring."

Wilder has traded heated words with Whyte

Whyte has been frustrated in his pursuit of Wilder, despite being the WBC No 1 challenger since 2017, and was told that he must wait until February 2021 to receive a WBC mandatory title fight.

'The Body Snatcher' believes Wilder will be beaten "even worse this time" in an expected rematch with Fury, but still wants to settle his long-running feud with the American in the future.

"I'm disappointed, but I will still fight the guy," said Whyte. "I've waited so long to fight the guy. I've been chasing him for so long and he's such a coward.

Searching for sympathy Deontay? You won't find any from @DillianWhyte 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6qGYQP8w9B — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2020

"I'll still fight him. Belt or no belt. It's more than the belt with him.

"He didn't want to give me the shot when he was champion, so he might give me a shot now he's not champion. It is disappointing, because Tyson Fury did what I've been saying I could do to him and did it, not exactly the way I would have done it, because I'd have knocked him out.

"If I'd had him hurt, I would have had a proper shootout with him, and I would have knocked him out. Tyson stopped him in good fashion on his feet, but I would have stopped him on the floor."