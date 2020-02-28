Martinez vs Harris: Wales’ Jay Harris aims to win world title then return to day-job at Amazon

Harris (right) challenges Martinez

Jay Harris was on holiday when he found out that he would be challenging for the WBC flyweight title against dangerous Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez.

Undefeated Welshman Harris will become Britain's newest world champion if he upsets the odds at 1am Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena.

He plans to then deliver the belt to Amazon, where he works a day-job…

Live Fight Night International Live on

Martinez is a highly-touted champion from Mexico

How have your preparations been going?

I was in Disneyland when we found out! As soon as I got home, five-mile run. Ran all weekend, straight into camp on the Monday. I've been sparring Kal Yafai. The preparation has been second to none - doing a lot of swimming, a lot of strength and conditioning. So I'm more than prepared already.

You're unbeaten in 17 now. You're coming off a great knockout win over Paddy Barnes, do you feel now is the right time for this world title?

I think so. I think I've done it the right route as well, I've built myself up through the small halls. I've won the Commonwealth title, I've won the European title, I've won the IBF intercontinental against Barnes. The last year or so you can see the improvements of the fights.

I'm 29 now, and I'm not getting any younger to be honest. I think this is the right time to get the world title, it's perfect.

Martinez is going to have a bit of a shock.

Tell me a bit about that Paddy Barnes fight. What did it mean, not just to win so emphatically, but the fact you went into his backyard to do it?

When we had the call, it was a no-brainer really. They said 'do you mind if it's in Belfast?' I said 'no'. Loads of people asked me about going into his backyard - but it wasn't really pressure on me, there was more pressure on him because it was his hometown.

He had to perform in front of all his people, he was the golden boy. So I had nothing, no pressure on me at all. Having said that, I had a lot at stake at the time as well. Because even though I didn't have my European on the line, if I lost the fight, Paddy Barnes would have gone in to fight Mohammed Obbadi for the European title. And possibly this world title shot wouldn't be happening right now.

What do you think of Martinez as a fighter?

He's a very good fighter. The last few fights he's had he's been very good, he's stopped three world-class boys. Andrew Selby, Charlie Edwards and Cristofer Rosales. Rosales was WBC champion, Charlie Edwards was WBC champion, Andrew Selby was pretty much picked to be a world champion. None of that fazes me. Because I'm a different fighter compared to all of them, and I think I can cause a massive, massive problem. So I'm up for it.

1:46 The WBC used instant replay to rule Charlie Edwards' world title clash with Julio Cesar Martinez a no contest The WBC used instant replay to rule Charlie Edwards' world title clash with Julio Cesar Martinez a no contest

Martinez's Charlie Edwards fight was a strange one. Martinez thought he had won by TKO but it was overruled to a 'no contest' after the use of instant replay. What did you think of all of that?

He got hurt, Charlie did. Saying that he was pretty good in the first two rounds, he was hitting him on the counter. He just got hit with a body shot then - fair dos, he did the right thing, Charlie, by taking a knee.

That's what you train to do if you're hurt. Just take the knee, take the eight-count and get back up. When he took the knee Martinez whacked him on the side, didn't he. It was a definite no contest.

I also heard that Charlie struggled with the weight, so maybe he wasn't even 100 per cent at that fight. He's a very good boxer, Charlie is. So perhaps Martinez may have stopped him in the next round, if he didn't smack him on the floor. But that's the way it goes.

That Rosales fight… by the time you and Martinez get in the ring, it will have only been about two months ago. It was quite a tough fight, do you think that's a tight turnaround for him?

Yes, I do. That's why I didn't expect the fight so soon. Because he fought in December, and I thought - bloody hell, two months. No time to rest, do nothing, he's pretty much straight back into camp. A week off maybe, then straight back into camp.

It was a tough fight as well, wasn't like an easy fight. I know he stopped him in the ninth round, but it wasn't an easy nine rounds. It was a tough fight.

I watched the fight and Rosales was in it, if he'd boxed on the back foot it may have been a different story. We've always seen Rosales fight, he likes to stand there and have a war. And Martinez likes to have a bit of a war, he obviously can punch as well.

The turnaround was quick as hell, I didn't expect that. But I'm grateful for the opportunity, I'm happy.

Jay Harris is unbeaten in 17

Martinez defends the WBC gold

Do you think he could be underestimating you?

I think so, I think a lot of people underestimate me. I think it's because not a lot of people know me. Maybe. I have a similar record to him. He's won 15 fights, lost one. I've had 17 fights and won them all. I don't understand why people underestimate me, maybe because of the previous three fights he's had. But he shouldn't underestimate me.

What do you think you've got, what aspects of your style and your game are going to cause him problems?

I think I can do a bit of everything. Box-fighter, I can box on the back foot and I can also fight. I'm a very aggressive fighter myself, as you've seen in previous fights. I think I match him physically, and if I need to I can box him as well. I think that's how I'm good to win.

There's quite an elite group of fighters who have won world titles for Wales. Recently, big names like Joe Calzaghe, Enzo Maccarinelli, Gavin Rees, Lee Selby, Barry Jones. What would it mean for you for your name to be up alongside those?

It would be brilliant, wouldn't it? To be among the Welsh greats, I'd be in the history books forever. That'd be second to none, that would be brilliant.

You've got a job away from boxing, you work for Amazon. Is that still something you're doing?

Yeah, pretty much. They've been really good to me, they've given me the time off for this fight.

It was tiring more than anything. I worked night shifts, so I started at quarter to seven and finished at 5am. Trying to get up then and do your training is hard.

To be fair to Amazon now, they've given me the full two months off. And I can't thank them enough for helping me through this camp really. After this fight now, I'll probably go back to work a week or two later.