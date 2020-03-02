Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte to fight Alexander Povetkin on May 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Alexander Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Britain's big-hitting heavyweight contender will sharpen his skills with a showdown against Russia's former WBA champion as he waits for a mandatory title shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by Tyson Fury.

Povetkin has already overpowered David Price and outpointed Hughie Fury on these shores to earn the respect of Whyte, who is promising another brutal battle following dramatic wins over Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker and Oscar Rivas.

1:24 Whyte reacts to Wilder's defeat... Whyte reacts to Wilder's defeat...

1:14 Dillian Whyte's live reaction to Wilder vs Fury 2 Dillian Whyte's live reaction to Wilder vs Fury 2

"This is a great fight, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist, has loads of experience, he's a former world champion and he's only lost to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko," said Whyte.

"He is still very dangerous, he gave AJ a lot of problems and then beat Hughie Fury. I am not overlooking him at all, he will come in shape, he's tough and very well-schooled.

"You only have to look at his resume to see that he's always been considered as one of the most fearsome punchers in the heavyweight division with big KO wins over Marco Huck, Manuel Charr, Carlos Takam, Mariusz Wach and David Price. He showed in Saudi Arabia that he still has a lot left in the tank and he is still very dangerous. I've got respect for him but I'm on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct.

"I want to be heavyweight champion of the world so anywhere in the world is my lion's den. If you aspire to be world champion, you should be able to fight anywhere. Manchester is a great city with great fight fans and I'm looking forward to going back there."

Povetkin said: "I am pleased to fight Whyte, it has long been discussed but didn't happen for whatever reason. Dillian is a good strong boxer and it will make for an interesting fight. I am not about big announcements, I am about winning in the ring, and on May 2 people will see a spectacular fight."

Povetkin's promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy, head of World of Boxing, said: "I think all boxing fans can agree that we are up for a great fight. Both stylistically and in terms of what's at stake in this fight makes it a spectacular and anticipated event.

"Of course, we believe in Alexander but have to understand that Dillian Whyte is a tough opponent who's strong and ambitious. He has come a long way to be in a championship fight. Many would wait out for an easier opportunity, but he decided that he needs this fight and it commands respect."

Povetkin fought Joshua at Wembley

Povetkin brutally KO'd David Price

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is a heavyweight thriller and so important to the landscape of the division. Dillian Whyte sits as mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury and while the wait is frustrating, Dillian continues to take high-risk fights and that's why he is such a fans' favourite.



"The last time Dillian fought at this arena, we witnessed an all-time classic against Derek Chisora. We are planning a huge night in Manchester as Dillian Whyte continues to march towards a shot at the heavyweight world title."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing development, said: "Dillian Whyte guarantees heavyweight drama and we're expecting another explosive encounter against Alexander Povetkin.

"Whyte is within touching distance of a world title, but still keeps taking risks against dangerous rivals, and we've already seen the threat of Povetkin, who overpowered David Price and posed early problems to Anthony Joshua.

"Dillian can prove himself again as one of the world's best and there could be a very special announcement in the coming days. May 2 in Manchester should be a magnificent night of boxing."