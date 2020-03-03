Shannon Courtenay watched Katie Taylor on TV while working at a bar, now has her own world-title dream

Shannon Courtenay worked in a pub when she first saw Katie Taylor dazzle on television but now harbours her own boxing hopes.

Watford's Courtenay first used boxing to get fit but has since forged an impressive amateur career, signed with promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and won her first five fights.

Courtenay dreams of being part of the next generation of elite female boxers…

First year as a pro ✅ @scourtenay fought and won 5 times last year. How far can Shannon go in 2020?#RiseWithUs pic.twitter.com/xaqZOdG2Me — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 2, 2020

What's your earliest memory of boxing?

The first time I watched a fight - I was working behind a bar, even though I wasn't old enough! It was on fireworks night. David Haye was fighting the massive guy, Nikolai Valuev.

I thought: 'How is this allowed? There was a huge difference in weight and height.' I stopped serving pints and watched it. Adam Booth was in Haye's corner and, funnily enough, years later I've joined his gym.

Shannon Courtenay has ambitions to become a world champion

Tell us when you first watched Katie Taylor?

In the Olympics [in 2012]. I wasn't into boxing, back then. I was working in the bar.

Anthony Joshua is from the same area as me and everybody wanted to watch AJ but I saw Katie. I thought: 'Bloody hell, this girl is good'. I still didn't box for a couple more years, but that was the first time I saw her.

Courtenay saw Taylor's success at London 2012 while working at a pub

Is it a dream to follow in Taylor's footsteps?

I don't compare or aim to be like anyone because I've got my own chapter and journey.

But she is an inspiration. If it wasn't for Katie then I wouldn't be here because she has paved the way. Because of her, I'm on a massive platform because women's boxing is taken more seriously.

But I'm on my own journey. She has an Olympic background, I don't have an Olympic background so I'm doing things the hard way. I didn't come to the table with a gold medal around my neck or with 100 amateur fights. I'm doing things my own way.

You've already boxed on some major undercards at York Hall and The O2 in London…

I'm learning to deal with the pressure moments now so that when I step up to fight for world titles I'll be used to that atmosphere.

I'm not ignorant - I'm not ready for a world title now. I'm a work in progress. I will keep improving and learning and, one day, I'll be a world champion.

Courtenay is 5-0 as a pro super-bantamweight

Courtenay has fought at York Hall and The O2

Is women's boxing evolving?

There is more money in women's boxing now. There is more structure to it. I'm fortunate and blessed that I don't work - I box full-time because I'm able to.

The sport pays me to do it. I can't imagine working a full-time job as well as training. I'm able to get technically better, fitter, stronger and quicker than women who weren't able to train full-time.

It's weird because I can't imagine working a 9-5! I remember thinking two or three months [into being a professional boxer]: 'Is this actually happening?'

You train with Charlie Beatt at Adam Booth's gym…

The first three fights was about changing my style and learning. Now it's adding to my style and adapting. It's now mind-set as well as technique. I'm evolving every day.

Are you a fan of Claressa Shields, two-time Olympic gold medallist and undisputed middleweight champion?

I saw her fight Hannah Rankin. She does beautiful body punching. She's making history, she's very good. It will be interesting to see if she does fight Laila Ali…

Will that happen?

No, Laila won't fight again. She hasn't boxed in a long time.

Shields is a three-weight world champion

Laila Ali, pictured with her iconic father, is retired but hinted at a comeback to fight Shields

Did you ever watch Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila?

A few years ago but, when Laila was in her prime, women's boxing wasn't as good as it is now. There is more depth now, and people take it more seriously. If Laila and Claressa fought now, Claressa would beat her.

Do you keep an eye on your future rivals?

I keep an eye on myself. My team study them. I worry about my progression and focus on myself. When I get a fight I focus on the other person for a strategic game-plan but, for now, I focus on my ability and how much I need to improve.

Do you expect to fight any of today's big names?

I'm not ignorant enough to say that I'm ready to be a world champion because I'm not. When I'm ready, the world champions will be different because they are a lot older than me and are closer to retirement. The next few years in my division will be very exciting.