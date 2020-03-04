Quigg vs Carroll: 'Feather fists?' Jono Carroll expects to 'break down' Scott Quigg in Manchester meeting

Scott Quigg (left) welcomes Jono Carroll to his home city

Jono Carroll has warned Scott Quigg of his ability to "break people down" and "break people's hearts".

The super-featherweight rivals collide in Manchester on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm, with their ambitions of again reaching world level at stake.

"Scott thinks I have feather fists? We'll see," said Ireland's Carroll whose only loss came in a world-title fight against Tevin Farmer last year. "These feather fists will do a lot of damage.

Quigg and Carroll's world title ambitions at stake

"He's a strong opponent and Oscar Valdez, who can bang, couldn't get him out of there. I don't hit that hard but I can break people down, I can break people's hearts.

"Quigg is a massive name and a former champion but he has to pass that torch to me now. It's my turn. He's had his day.

"He's a good, seasoned pro fighter and I can't overlook that. I'm prepared for the world champion, the best him, but I feel like it's my time now.

"I've been training my brain, training different attributes to normal.

"Quigg is such a big name that it's not hard to get up a 6am for a jog or to push yourself to exhaustion.

"It's my time. Pass me that torch, Scott!"

Former super-bantamweight world champion Quigg said: "This is must-win and I will win. Jono is dedicated, I know what I'm up against. On Saturday night I will get my hand raised.

"I've had big fights in the past. I've been there, had the experience, but I'm not taking this lightly."

Quigg has rejoined trainer Joe Gallagher but said of spending time with US-based Freddie Roach: "I learned so much, I was educated every day, he improved me as a fighter."

Hughie Fury and promoter Eddie Hearn

Heavyweight Hughie Fury withdrew from facing Pavel Sour last year but they will meet on Saturday, and he said: "I've been fighting with one hand. On Saturday you will see a completely different me. My style is different to any other heavyweights'."

Fury, aged 25, is rebuilding after defeats to Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin.

"I'm not afraid to fight anyone," said Fury. "I've jumped in the ring with everyone. The only person to beat me is myself. There have been no excuses. I let my fists do the talking. Believe me, I will be taking over."