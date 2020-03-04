Dillian Whyte not thinking about Tyson Fury as his world title plans could be smashed by Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte insists he is no longer thinking about a future fight with Tyson Fury as Alexander Povetkin is capable of "smashing" plans for a WBC title clash.

The Brixton heavyweight has already secured a mandatory title shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by Tyson Fury, but still targeted a high-risk showdown with Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte is fully aware of Povetkin's destructive power, having watched his knockout victories in the past, and admits a dangerous fight against Russia's former world champion is ideal preparation at the highest level.

Whyte risks his status as the WBC mandatory challenger

Speaking at the first press conference, Whyte said: "I remember watching him fight Cedric Boswell when I had about three, or one fight. I remember him smashing Cedric Boswell to bits and Hasim Rahman - this guy is serious and now it's my time to bring some maximum violence to him. Funny world of boxing, eh.

"He's been through the mill, seen every style. I haven't, I'm still learning. I'm learning on the job, in the deep end swimming. For me to fight these kind of guys is a massive learning opportunity for me.

"I believe I beat them all anyway. I just got to be in shape. Leave the cakes alone, I'm good."

Tyson Fury is set to face Deontay Wilder again in the summer, while there is also talk of an undisputed world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua later this year, but Whyte is paying no attention to any speculation about the current WBC champion.

He said: "I'm not thinking about Tyson Fury, what's happening with him, I'm just thinking about Alexander Povetkin, because he's dangerous and he's going to want to come and fight and leave it all on the line.

"That's just in his DNA. We're very similar in that mindset in that we come and give it our all, so I'm just focused on him. We'll see what happens on May 3. We'll have a chat about Tyson Fury and that. Now I'll put that on the backburner and just focus on Alexander Povetkin for the next eight weeks."

Povetkin previously held a version of the WBA belt and has acknowledged that victory over Whyte could propel him back into title contention.

"I'm looking forward to my fight with Dillian," he said. "Dillian is a very strong opponent.

"I do understand that it is a very important fight for Dillian, but it is no less important fight for me and I will do my best, apply all my effort to make this fight interesting."