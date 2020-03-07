Quigg vs Carroll: It's time for Hughie Fury to roar inside the ring

It must be difficult having your voice heard as a naturally shy member of the Fury family, with Tyson bellowing about his greatness, his father John menacing, his uncle Peter growling and brother Tommy beaming.

There has never been a more important time for Hughie, Tyson's cousin, to roar inside the ring now that the fabled surname is again at the summit of heavyweight boxing.

Hughie must do an impressive job on opponent Pavel Sour tonight, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm, on the Scott Quigg vs Jono Carroll undercard in Manchester before finally emerging from Tyson's considerable shadow.

Hughie Fury is still aged just 25

Hughie, six years younger than Tyson at 25, has already faced considerable setbacks in his career but is still young enough to persevere.

Defeats to Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin mean Hughie is still seeking the breakthrough result to propel himself into challenging a champion.

The inspiration, surely, is there after the past fortnight.

Tyson's sensational dethroning of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas was his resurrection from a different kind of low, the two-and-a-half-year hiatus from boxing during which he battled personal problems. Where once it seemed like he had no hope, now Tyson is on top of the world again.

All this after the summer of love when Tommy Fury, a three-fight novice and Tyson's brother, became a household name.

On the other side of the family Hughie must now follow suit.

Hughie's father Peter previously led Tyson to beating Wladimir Klitschko in late 2015 - they never worked together again and have never spoken about why. Peter is now in his son Hughie's corner and believes he has the raw materials to build another champion with the Fury name.

Tyson's win over Wilder must inspire Hughie

Hughie lost his previous fight to Povetkin

Hughie and Peter will each know that time will not always be their friend. The clock is ticking.

"I've been fighting with one hand," Hughie insisted. "On Saturday you will see a completely different me. My style is different to any other heavyweights'.

"I'm not afraid to fight anyone. I've jumped in the ring with everyone. The only person to beat me is myself. There have been no excuses. I let my fists do the talking. Believe me, I will be taking over."

Peter told Sky Sports about Hughie last year: "Let's just look at the facts here - we're not looking at somebody who has got wobbled or badly beaten, or anything.

"He ticks all the boxes, he can box, he can hold a shot, he can do the 12 rounds. They are only tweaks that's needed, so he will get there. Whether you put it down to experience, his age, there's a combination of things why it doesn't happen and click in."

In the main event the world title ambitions of Manchester's Scott Quigg and Ireland's Jono Carroll are locked inside last chance saloon.

Former super-bantamweight world champion Quigg is now operating two divisions higher, after losses to Carl Frampton and Oscar Valdez. He has re-joined long-term trainer Joe Gallagher in his home city after leaving him for Freddie Roach in California.

Carroll is more natural at the super-featherweight limit where they will meet but came up short in his only world title fight last year against Tevin Farmer.

It is a fight where their respective styles will gel - they will stand in the pocket and let shots fly.

"Scott thinks I have feather fists? We'll see," said Carroll. "These feather fists will do a lot of damage."