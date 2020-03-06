Whyte vs Povetkin: Katie Taylor's super fight with Amanda Serrano added to Manchester bill

Katie Taylor will fight Amanda Serrano on May 2

Katie Taylor's undisputed world lightweight title fight with Amanda Serrano has been confirmed for the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Ireland's two-weight world champion can strengthen her status as one of the sport's finest fighters when she takes on Serrano, a world title-holder in seven divisions, on the same night as Whyte's explosive heavyweight encounter with Povetkin in Manchester.

Taylor sealed a dominant points win over Christina Linardatou to claim the WBO super-lightweight title at the same venue in November as she stepped up a division after edging out Delfine Persoon to unify all four world lightweight belts last June.

Taylor has welcomed a career-defining clash with Serrano

Serrano, who has held world titles from super-flyweight to super-lightweight, secured the WBO featherweight belt with an action-packed points win over Heather Hardy at Madison Square Garden in September, while she sharpened her skills for Taylor in a stoppage win over Simone Aparecida Da Silva in Miami in January.

"It's a fight that seems to have been talked about for years so I'm just glad it's finally on," said Taylor. "It's a massive fight and one that I have been looking forward to for a long, long time.

"I've been working hard in training camp in the US since the start of the year so it's great have a date to focus on now and I can't wait for May 2."

"I'm happy we finally got this big fight made because both myself & Katie deserve to be in this position," said Serrano.

"While our fight could have been a main event, I'm still grateful it's happening. I'm not going to talk down to Katie, as I know she won't to me, so I'll leave it at this: one thing that's for sure is that we'll both leave it all in the ring."

0:27 Serrano has called for a hotly anticipated showdown with Taylor Serrano has called for a hotly anticipated showdown with Taylor

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world - this is the biggest women's fight of all time.

"The whole of Ireland and Puerto Rico are going to be watching this absolute war between the undisputed champion and the seven weight division champion - it doesn't get any bigger!"

Serrano's promoter Lou DiBella said: "I'm proud to co-promote this historic fight with Matchroom, and to have it featured on a massive card in Manchester. Two of the best female fighters in the world, two of the best of all time, will square up for boxing supremacy.

The unbeaten Irish star returns to Manchester

"Amanda didn't shy away from moving back up in weight or from the fight being in the UK; she embraced the idea of winning on the road and cementing international stardom. Taylor versus Serrano isn't only the best of women's boxing, it's the best of what boxing is supposed to be."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing development, said: "We're absolutely delighted to add Katie Taylor's sensational showdown with Amanda Serrano to the Whyte-Povetkin bill.

"With Sky Sports increasing its commitment to women's sport, we'll be showcasing the biggest fight of Taylor's professional career after following every step of her epic journey.

0:56 Serrano nearly stopped Heather Hardy with a ferocious early assault Serrano nearly stopped Heather Hardy with a ferocious early assault

"We've witnessed Serrano's all-action style, having covered her breathless battle with Heather Hardy. A magnificent multi-weight champion, Serrano now takes on Taylor, Ireland's dazzling star, as two elite competitors collide in Manchester.

"Whyte also rolls the dice in a high-risk heavyweight battle with Povetkin. Two explosive encounters that can only supply fireworks for fight fans."