Whyte vs Povetkin: Dillian Whyte hints at new knockout punch

Dillian Whyte has hinted he could unleash a new knockout punch on Alexander Povetkin, despite earning a reputation for his devastating left hook.

The British heavyweight has accepted a high-risk showdown with Povetkin in Manchester on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he works towards a WBC mandatory title fight.

Whyte has delivered knockouts against Derek Chisora and Lucas Browne with his left hook, which is also a potent weapon for Povetkin, and 'The Body Snatcher' intends to alter his destructive tactics for the Russian.

Whyte expects a brutal battle with Povetkin at Manchester Arena

"I think it's time I showed something else to my game now," said Whyte. "Everyone knows the left hook and stuff, and they'll be watching.

"Hopefully they are working on that and watching out for that. When I bring something else and it's lights out then they'll be like 'oh, wow, actually he's got a right hand or an uppercut'. We'll see."

Tyson Fury is the newly-crowned WBC champion following his stunning win over Deontay Wilder, but Whyte must wait until February 2021 for a guaranteed WBC title shot and fears his British rival would not fight him sooner.

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

"I'm not happy at all, because Tyson Fury is not going to fight me voluntarily," said Whyte. "He's always done the same thing, try to avoid me, and try and make the AJ fight and fight Wilder again.

"I was glad a fellow British fighter won and beat Deontay Wilder. I was annoyed, because I wanted to be the first guy to beat him and I believe that I was capable of that. I had the style and the mindset to beat him, because Tyson Fury did exactly what I said you need to do to beat Wilder.

"What's the point of waiting, my career goes on. I'm not getting any younger. I need more experience, I need to learn more.

"Now it's time to get sharp again. Sharp mind, sharp feet, sharp hands and challenge myself against a top level fighter."