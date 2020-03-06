Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9 live on Sky Sports

Lee Selby fights in Cardiff on May 9, live on Sky Sports

Lee Selby could set up a massive world lightweight title fight with a victory over George Kambosos Jr in their IBF final eliminator in Cardiff on May 9, live on Sky Sports.

The Welshman is bidding to become a two-weight world champion as he takes Kambosos, an unbeaten Australian, for a guaranteed shot at the IBF belt which is held by Teofimo Lopez.

Unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is expected to face Lopez, with the WBA, WBO and IBF belts at stake, and Selby could line up a potential fight with the winner.

Lee Selby hopes to restore world title ambitions

"It's great to be boxing back at home in Cardiff after six years boxing all over the UK and US," said Selby. "I'm one step away now from a shot at the IBF lightweight world title and my dream of becoming Wales' first ever two-weight world champion.

"Kambosos Jr is a hungry young fighter that I know will bring it all, but I've had some of my best performances against Australian boxers stopping both Corey McConnell and Joel Brunker in title fights and May 9 will be no different."

Kambosos Jr has climbed the rankings with 18 straight victories, including 10 knockouts, and secured a fight with Selby after a points win over former IBF title holder Mickey Bey.

Selby is a former IBF champion

"I'm excited and I cannot wait to fight Lee Selby in this IBF world title eliminator on May 9 where the winner will become the mandatory challenger for the winner of Lomachenko vs Lopez," said Kambosos Jr. "I defeated former world champion Mickey Bey in his backyard at Madison Square Garden in December and I am ready to beat another former world champion in his backyard in Cardiff, Wales.

"I'm excited for a fight of this magnitude and look forward to retiring Lee Selby in his hometown with a dominating and punishing performance in addition to gaining all of the UK supporters that will get behind me toward winning my world title."

"On May 9, George will earn his right to fight for the IBF world title by becoming the mandatory challenger," said Peter Kahn, Manager of Kambosos Jr.

"I have no doubt in my mind that George will defeat Lee Selby. This opportunity has been seven years in the making and George will take full advantage what's in front of him."

Selby is aiming to return to the world title scene

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing development said: "Lee Selby is within touching distance of another world title fight and we're excited to be back in Wales for this must-win clash against George Kambosos Jr.

"Welsh boxing has given us some memorable nights down the years, with Robbie Regan, Steve Robinson, Nicky Piper, Barry Jones, Enzo Maccarinelli, Nathan Cleverly and of course Joe Calzaghe. We've loved covering some fabulous fights.

"Selby gave us a timely reminder of his classy skills against Ricky Burns, but his bid to become a two-weight world champion could be ended by Kambosos Jr, who comes to Britain with big ambitions of his own.

"The local fans will really get behind Lee, on his long-awaited return to Cardiff, and he will be determined to produce a vintage display against the dangerous Kambosos Jr."

Joe Cordina is on the undercard

Northern Irish Lightweight powerhouse James Tennyson (26-3, 22 KOs) faces Welshman Gavin Gwynne (12-1, 2 KOs) for the British Title in his very first contest as a Matchroom Boxing fighter.

Bournemouth cruiserweight talent Chris Billam-Smith (10-1, 9 KOs) defends his Commonwealth title against undefeated Cardiff man Nathan Thorley (14-0, 6 KOs).

'The Welsh Wizard' Joe Cordina (11-0, 7 KOs) returns home for the first time since 2018 and there's action for Newport bantamweight Sean McGoldrick (9-1, 2 KOs) and Swindon super-middleweight Jamie Cox (25-2, 14 KOs) while rising super-middleweight monster John Docherty (8-0, 6 KOs) continues his march towards a first title shot

"I'm delighted to be coming back to the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff for the first time in six years," said Eddie Hearn. "We've got a great card with a blistering main event that will be a real firecracker between Lee Selby and George Kambosos Jr with the winner being mandatory to the winner of Lomachenko vs. Lopez.

"Joe Cordina will take another step up as he sets his sights on a world title in the next 12 months and Belfast's big-punching James Tennyson takes on Gavin Gwynne in a cracking fight.

"'The Gentleman' Chris Billam-Smith defends his Commonwealth title against Cardiff's's Nathan Thorley and former middleweight champ Jamie cox returns to action alongside Sean McGoldrick. There's plenty to be added to what will be a guaranteed sell-out in Cardiff - see you there!"