Quigg v Carroll: Anthony Fowler drops Theophilus Tetteh three times for one-round KO

Anthony Fowler had an early night on the Quigg-Carroll undercard

Anthony Fowler claimed a bizarre one-round win over late stand-in Theophilus Tetteh at the Manchester Arena to stay on course for a rematch with bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald.

Tetteh, who replaced injured Jack Flatley, struggled to stay upright due to an apparent lack of grip with his boots and was dropped three times in the opener before the fight was waved off.

Afterwards Fowler vowed revenge over Preston super-welterweight Fitzgerald, who claimed a hard-fought split decision when they met at the Liverpool Arena 12 months ago.

Theophilus Tetteh slipped to a first-round defeat against Fowler

3:47 Anthony Fowler warned Scott Fitzgerald to expect a 12-round war Anthony Fowler warned Scott Fitzgerald to expect a 12-round war

"I'm coming for you son," said Liverpudlian Fowler. "Let's have a 12-round war for the fans, you will not beat me this time."

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the pair are likely to meet for a second time in the summer: "It's time to step up for the Scott Fitzgerald rematch. Fitzy will box on May 2. The rematch is in July."

0:31 Zach Parker punished Rohan Murdock in the 11th round before finding an impressive knockout. Zach Parker punished Rohan Murdock in the 11th round before finding an impressive knockout.

Zach Parker stopped Rohan Murdock in the penultimate round to win the WBO Inter-continental super-middleweight title.

The undefeated Derbyshire fighter took control of the fight after the halfway stage and floored the Australian No.1 with a left hook in the 11th round to force a stoppage and secure top ranking with the WBO.

1:04 Jack Cullen landed a lovely right hand to win his fight in just the second round Jack Cullen landed a lovely right hand to win his fight in just the second round

Jack Cullen stopped Tomas Andres Reynoso in two rounds to return to winning ways.

Cullen, who lost to Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash in November, started well behind his long jab in the opener but was caught by Reynoso's counters.

However, the Bolton middleweight dropped Reynoso with a short right early in the second and after the Argentine made it unsteadily to his feet the referee waved off the fight.

Robbie Davies celebrates with his new trainer Dominic Ingle

Robbie Davies Jr secured a shutout win over Damian Leonardo Yapur in his first fight since teaming up with new trainer Dominic Ingle.

Davies Jr dominated the Argentine over eight rounds to claim an 80-72 decision on his return to the ring after losing to super-lightweight rival Lewis Ritson in a domestic thriller in October.

💥 Smith stops Benson Nyilawila 💥@daltonsmith08 was dominant throughout, dropping his opponent in every round. Smith is back out on April 24th in Doncaster!



📺 Live boxing continues at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/wiawh8foF9 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 7, 2020

Dalton Smith claimed his third straight stoppage with a TKO victory over Benson Nyilawila.

The former amateur star from Sheffield dropped southpaw Nyilawila in every round before the referee's intervention in the fourth to extend his record in the pro ranks to 5-0.