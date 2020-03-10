The Golden Contract: Liam Conroy doesn't want to pick Golden Ball

Liam Conroy is in The Golden Contract

Liam Conroy is hoping to pull out a red ball in The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-final draw next week.

Conroy (18-5, 9 KOs) will face either Hosea Burton, Serge Michel or Ricards Bolotniks in the final four of the tournament at York Hall on March 20 live on Sky Sports.

In the quarter-finals, the Johnney Roye-trained Conroy was selected by Andre Sterling - reacting by flooring his man on the way to victory on the night - and would welcome being challenged again.

Conroy said: "I won't think about the draw. I'm just training to get my body prepared. Last time, my trainer Johnney and I only discussed the picks on the way down on the train.

"I'd prefer not to get the Golden Ball because it takes the pressure off. Last time, everyone who got picked won! It shows that getting picked gives you a motivational advantage! If I do have to pick, Johnney and I will probably have only decided half an hour before.

"They're all tough tasks anyway. Hosea is a really good boxer. He's the most proven boxer in there. He's been one of the standouts since the start of the tournament. He'll be tricky for anyone to beat because he's a really good boxer.

"Serge Michel hasn't got the level of experience that perhaps the rest of us have but I know he's dangerous. I've not watched that much of him but he looks a very sharp boxer and of course hard to beat.

"I only saw Bolotniks against Ward and you can't take too much for that. We know Ward struggles for his weight and anyone can be caught cold. It happened to me in the past. Bolotniks must punch hard though so it's a good level of opponents. I'm looking forward to testing myself against anyone because they're all a good level."

Conroy, who has previously won English and Northern Area light-heavyweight titles, has already contested the British and WBO European crowns against Joshua Buatsi and Steven Ward respectively.