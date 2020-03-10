Selby vs Kambosos Jr: Lee Selby aiming for 'massive fight' with Vasiliy Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko could await Lee Selby

Lee Selby has warned "I've got enough to beat anybody" if a dream fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko materialises.

Selby will fight in front of a home crowd in Cardiff on May 9, live on Sky Sports, against George Kambosos Jr in an eliminator for the IBF lightweight title.

That championship currently belongs to Teofimo Lopez who is expected to meet Lomachenko, the holder of versions of the WBA, WBC and WBO titles.

Selby headlines in Cardiff in May in an IBF eliminator

"That would be a massive fight," Selby said about challenging the winner of Lopez vs Lomachenko. "I know I'd be a big underdog against each of those fighters.

"I believe I've got enough to beat anybody. If I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat them."

Former world featherweight champion Selby must first get past Australia's Kambosos Jr.

"I've got a tough task ahead against an unbeaten boxer. He can punch, he can box, he's a pressure fighter.

"I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles where we sparred a few rounds. He's a good fighter but in those couple of rounds, I took enough from it to know what I've got to do to beat him.

"One thing I have over Kambosos Jr is experience. He's had 18 fights but I've had 18 title fights. I have a wealth of experience."

Selby and Joe Cordina will fight on home turf

Chris Billam-Smith will defend his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against Nathan Thorley and said: "I travelled to Liverpool to beat Craig Glover in his back yard now I have to do it again against a great Welshman.

"It is a massive opportunity for him. I've been in that position against Richard Riakporhe and I know how hungry you can be."

Joe Cordina, the 2016 Olympian, said: "I'm looking to push on for a world title at the end of this year or next year. I'm looking to step up, and get some big names under my belt."

James Tennyson and Gavin Gwynne will contest the British lightweight title on the same bill.

Super-middleweights Jamie Cox and John Docherty will feature in separate fights.