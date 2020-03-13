Derek Chisora vows to take Oleksandr Usyk's 'golden ticket' for a fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Derek Chisora has vowed to take Oleksandr Usyk's "golden ticket" for a world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian star is set to receive a WBO mandatory title fight with unified champion Joshua later this year, but will firstly battle Chisora at The O2 on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Chisora believes Usyk stands in the way of his own hopes to earn a fight against Joshua and warned the former cruiserweight king that he does not possess enough power to stop him.

"I believe the way he can win this fight is by him knocking me out, but that's not going to happen." Derek Chisora

"He's got the golden ticket, so I want to take his golden ticket," said Chisora. "Basically everything I'm going to do is for me to take what he has, and make it mine.

"I believe the way he can win this fight is by him knocking me out, but that's not going to happen. I'm going to keep coming and keep coming.

"I'll be so excited for it, training hard, pushing my numbers, so we'll see how he goes, but I'm so chuffed about this fight."

Usyk is facing Chisora in only his second fight at heavyweight, having moved up a division after becoming the undisputed cruiserweight champion, and is wary of the threat posed by the Londoner.

Chisora dismissed Usyk's power at their first press conference

"He's a really big guy and he hits hard," said Usyk. "I will train hard and I will be in my best shape for this fight. I tell you once again, I love boxing very much, I love to box."

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk admits Chisora will provide a stern examination of his fighter's ambitions to become a world champion in the top division.

Krassyuk said: "Many people say Derek Chisora is probably the best option for Usyk to test him in heavyweight, which I do agree. The thing I disagree is that people say it's going to be an easy fight for Usyk. I don't think so. I think it's going to be probably one of the biggest challenges of his career.

Usyk wants to challenge Anthony Joshua later this year

"Derek knows how to box, he knows how to move, he knows how to punch, but the good news is that Usyk knows that as well. We all expect a great fight on May 23.

"As soon as Usyk completes his task with Derek Chisora, being a mandatory for the WBO, we all expect this year he will face AJ."