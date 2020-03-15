Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifiers to continue behind closed doors

The Olympic qualifying event was open to spectators on Saturday and Sunday

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifying tournament at the Copper Box Arena in London will continue behind closed doors from Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, involving 342 male and female boxers from more than 40 countries with 77 Olympic spots available, remained open to spectators over the weekend despite various boxing events in Europe being cancelled, postponed or held behind closed.

No spectators will be permitted to attend the event at either the 12pm or 6pm sessions taking place on March 16.

The Local Organising Committee of the Boxing Road to Tokyo event say they understand the reasons for the decision and apologise to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

STATEMENT: Olympic Qualifier to go behind closed doors on Monday 16 March.



See Tickers will contact all ticket holders who are all entitled to a face value refund.



Info here 👇https://t.co/s0Q9XO2UpJ#BeInTheirCorner — GB Boxing (@gbboxing) March 15, 2020

Rosie Eccles admitted she was "heartbroken" after losing her opening bout in the qualifying event on Sunday.

Eccles lost a split points decision to Russian fourth seed Saadat Dalgatova and the Welsh welterweight told Boxing News: "I don't know what to say to be honest with you, I'm absolutely heartbroken.

"I knew what to do to combat her style, but one way or another, according to the judges, I didn't do that.

"It wasn't a nice fight to be in, it was just messy. I pride myself on getting my tactics right but maybe I was a little too eager against someone who wants to get in there and tie you up."

Great Britain's Rosie Eccles lost her opening bout on a split decision

Irish light-heavyweight Emmet Brennan made an excellent start to his campaign by stopping Bosnia's Radenko Tomic inside two rounds, while lightweight George Bates also advanced when Spanish opponent Leon Dominguez Becerra was halted by a cut.

Welterweight Christina Desmond lost a unanimous decision to Italy's Angela Carini.