The Golden Contract postponed

Light-heavyweight semi-finals postponed

The Golden Contract boxing tournament, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed.

In addition, the British Boxing Board of Control have cancelled all events under their jurisdiction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from MTK Global about The Golden Contract read:

"Throughout the build-up, the interests of the fighters were at the forefronts of both our minds and our efforts to go ahead in the knowledge each and every pay-day is important for them and the families they provide for.

"The ongoing pandemic in the UK means that the full weight of medical care must be thrown behind the NHS and we fully support all decisions taken to ensure people get the best advice, treatment and care as soon as possible.

"The Golden Contract light-heavyweight semi-finals will take place at a later date and we look forward to bringing big-time boxing back to as many venues and as many TV screens as quickly as we can. In the meantime, we hope you all stay safe."