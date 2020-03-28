Billy Joe Saunders apologises over training video

Billy Joe Saunders has apologised for comments made on a video

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised after a video emerged of him appearing to condone domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage showed the 30-year-old, who retained his title by beating Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles last November, working out on a punch bag in a barn.

During the video, Saunders advised men on how to hit their female partners if tempers flared during the ongoing lockdown, which resulted in a fierce backlash on social media, to which he responded on Saturday night.

"I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself," Saunders said in a post on Twitter.

"I have a daughter and if a man laid a finger on her it would be end well.

"Apologies if I offended any women stay blessed."

Saunders had been scheduled to fight Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May, but the contest was postponed due to the pandemic.