Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora’s fights rescheduled after British Boxing Board of Control extend suspension of events

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora's fights have been rescheduled after the British Boxing Board of Control suspended all events in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin has been rescheduled to July 4 while a new date is in the works for Chisora vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Lee Selby's IBF lightweight title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr will take place on July 11.

Whyte said: "It's frustrating, but at the minute there's much more serious things going on in the world. I've been focused on preparing for May 2 and have had a good camp but that's life and you've got to take it as it comes.

"I wanted the fight with Alexander Povetkin two years ago after he knocked out David Price. I offered him out there and then, they said yes to the fight, and all of a sudden they pulled out. It's personal, as he knocked out one of my friends and I want to pay him back.

"Hopefully I'll get the win in good fashion and I intend to bring maximum violence whenever the fight happens. Then I look forward to watching all the other rescheduled fights, especially Derek Chisora's fight against Oleksandr Usyk. I'm a massive boxing fan as well, so it would be good to sit down, watch and enjoy."

A Matchroom Boxing statement read: "The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time."

A BBBofC statement read: "The British Boxing Board of Control has further extended its suspension of Boxing Tournaments under its jurisdiction for the month of May.

"We will continue to follow the Government and Medical Authorities advice and keep the situation under review and when possible explore all options available to find a way of lifting the suspension when conditions permit.

"We would like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19.

"Please stay home and stay safe."

Boxing in April had already been suspended by the BBBofC.