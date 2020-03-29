Kell Brook says Terence Crawford is 'on the same page' to agree fight and could travel to Britain

Kell Brook is a potential opponent for two-weight champion Terence Crawford

Kell Brook says Terence Crawford is "on the same page" to agree a fight - and believes the pound-for-pound star could travel to Britain to defend WBO belt.

The former world welterweight champion has been named as a potential next opponent by Crawford's promoter Top Rank boss, Bob Arum, who discussed a fight with Brook on his recent trip to Las Vegas.

Brook ended a 14-month absence from the ring with last month's clinical stoppage win over Mark DeLuca, just under the super-welterweight limit, but insists he can still comfortably make the 147lb limit to challenge Crawford.

"I saw Bob (Arum) out in America, I seen him walking through the lobby in the MGM Grand," Brook told Sky Sports.

"I basically went over and said: 'You're running out of opponents for Crawford and I'm the guy to beat him. I'm here.'

"I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page. Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense for me, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight.

Crawford has been hailed as one of the world's finest fighters

"The weight won't be a problem. Obviously, I'm going to have to get the steppers out, chase the kids around the house and that will help me get the weight off.

"I've got enough time. If we can agree on what we need to, we can get into gear and we can make welterweight for the world title championship of the world."

Crawford has fought in the UK once before, defeating Ricky Burns on points in Scotland to claim the WBO lightweight belt in Glasgow in 2014.

The Sheffield man hopes Crawford would come to Bramall Lane

Brook revealed that Arum is interested in taking Crawford back to these shores and he admits his ideal venue would be Bramall Lane, the 32,000-seated stadium for his local football club Sheffield United.

"It probably might be America, but I've heard them talk about Britain," said the 33-year-old. "We'll have to wait and see. Bob Arum actually said to me, he likes the sound of Britain.

"Bramall Lane. Have a win, it would be fantastic."