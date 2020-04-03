Dillian Whyte's WBC mandatory title fight has 'no reason' to be delayed, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Dillian Whyte is mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC belt

Dillian Whyte's mandatory fight for the WBC heavyweight title has 'no reason' to be delayed past February 2021, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Whyte has earned a guaranteed shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by British rival Fury, who is firstly expected to defend his world title in a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed plans for Fury-Wilder 3 to be staged this summer, with the fight now likely to be pushed back until October, and Hearn does not think Whyte should be made to wait longer for the winner.

Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in February to become the new WBC champion

"I think everything is a case by case situation," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"You've got purse bids that have been called that have been delayed, and obviously those fights will be delayed.

"Dillian Whyte's mandatory is February 2021. I see no reason why that should be delayed, to be honest with you, because Fury is still likely to fight this year. I don't see an issue with things like that. Certainly, there will be disruption across the board."

Whyte, who is preparing to face Alexander Povetkin on a rescheduled date of July 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office, has questioned why Wilder made a 'ridiculous' decision to activate a contract clause for another Fury fight.

"I think Tyson Fury is better than him in every department," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"What's he going to change now that he hasn't changed in the past 12-15 years? Nothing, he's going to change nothing."