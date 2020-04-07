Terri Harper: WBC champion's open letter to key workers and boxing fans during coronavirus pandemic

In an open letter, WBC champion Terri Harper praises the battling spirit of front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic and hopes boxing fans remain safe.

To the boxing fans,

This week, me and my team should be over in Fuerteventura preparing for my first defence of the WBC super featherweight world title in just three weeks. Instead, I'm training alone in a makeshift gym in my garage. No team-mates, no coach, just me.

At just 23 years of age, I had the opportunity to go back to my hometown of Doncaster and headline my first show as a Matchroom fighter. Doncaster Dome is a special place for me, where I made my professional debut on the small hall shows - where it all began!

However, the coronavirus pandemic has not only put this show and the rest of the boxing shows on hold, but the whole world.

Everyone will go through the bad and the good days, even me! Just know you're not going through this alone, pick up the phone and speak to someone. Terri Harper

Everyone around the world is going through this tough time, and we will all get through this together. It's important that we listen to the advice the professionals are giving us. It's also important that we are staying healthy, positive, and most of all, safe.

A massive thank you to all the front-line key workers out there, putting others before themselves. Starting with the NHS, food suppliers and production, childcare, national government, public services, transport, utilities... the list goes on. I thank you all.

Remember to enjoy the extra family time we're getting, and enjoy the downtime. Everyone will go through the bad and the good days, even me. Just know you're not going through this alone - pick up the phone and speak to someone.

Sending my love to everyone who has been directly affected by this virus - keep strong and stay safe.

Kindest regards,

Terri 'Belter' Harper

X