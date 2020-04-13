Frank Sanchez wants to resume pursuit of Anthony Joshua's WBO title, says manager Mike Borao

Frank Sanchez intends to take another step towards a world title fight

Frank Sanchez wants to line up his shot at Anthony Joshua's WBO heavyweight title after the Cuban danger man burst into the top 10 of the WBO rankings.

The 27-year-old defeated Joey Dawejko on points to bring up his 15th victory last month and Sanchez could seek an eliminator fight to quicken his pursuit of the WBO belt, currently held by Joshua, who also possesses the WBA 'super' and IBF titles.

Britain's unified champion has already been ordered to fit a WBO defence against Oleksandr Usyk into his plans, but Sanchez's manager Mike Borao has questioned whether Joshua will be able to fulfil his WBO commitments.

Sanchez is ready to take another step-up in class, says manager Mike Borao

"Just a guess, but I think Usyk ends up winning a vacated WBO heavyweight title within the next 12 months," Borao told Sky Sports.

"Frank is in good position to fight for the WBO championship, in the event that occurs.

"I believe Frank Sanchez versus WBO No 6 Junior Fa or No 7 Michael Hunter would make sense.

"Once the boxing world gets back on track, we will try and face one of those younger, top 10 type guys in order to solidify a world title opportunity."

'The Cuban Flash' has claimed 11 knockouts in 15 victories

Anthony Joshua regained his world titles in a rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr

Rival contender Junior Fa has been named as a possible next opponent for fellow New Zealander, Joseph Parker, who is sitting at No 2 in the WBO rankings, but American Michael Hunter is yet to return to the ring after battling to a draw with Alexander Povetkin in December.

Joshua was ordered to make title defences against Kubrat Pulev and Usyk, his IBF and WBO mandatory challengers, but opted to face the Bulgarian first, while the Ukrainian has agreed to battle Derek Chisora, with both fights set to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.