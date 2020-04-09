Kell Brook 'obviously an option' to fight Terence Crawford, says Top Rank president

Terence Crawford is "interested" in a fight with Kell Brook, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

Brook previously revealed how he approached Top Rank promoter Bob Arum face-to-face to state his case to challenge Crawford, and he has caught the attention of the WBO welterweight champion.

DuBoef, president of Crawford's promoters Top Rank, told Sky Sports that Brook is a potential opponent: "Yes, absolutely.

"Brook has made some overtures and had dialogue about the fight and Crawford is interested.

"We have been open to fighting everybody with Crawford since the minute we signed him.

"Brook is obviously an option.

"Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao badly but Brook is a possibility.

"So are Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez. We are open to everybody."

Crawford is regarded as one of the world's elite pound-for-pound talents after building a 32-fight undefeated record and winning world titles in three weight divisions.

He beat Ricky Burns in Britain in 2014 and, last year, stopped Brook's rival Amir Khan.

Brook previously told Sky Sports: "I saw Bob Arum out in America, I saw him walking through the lobby in the MGM Grand.

"I basically went over and said: 'You're running out of opponents for Crawford and I'm the guy to beat him. I'm here'.

"I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page. Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight."

Brook is a former IBF welterweight champion but his most recent fights have been in the division above, meaning a gruelling weight cut would await if he challenged Crawford.

"The weight won't be a problem. Obviously, I'm going to have to get the steppers out, chase the kids around the house and that will help me get the weight off.

"I've got enough time. If we can agree on what we need to, we can get into gear and we can make welterweight for the world title championship.

"It probably [would be in] America, but I've heard them talk about Britain.

"We'll have to wait and see. Bob Arum actually said to me, he likes the sound of Britain.

"Bramall Lane. Have a win, it would be fantastic."

Brook mocked Khan's efforts against Crawford: "I'll definitely fight like I'm going to win the fight, which I all. I'll give it my all, I won't be looking for no way out."