Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller expects to build rivalry with Tyson Fury ahead of future fight

Jarrell Miller could be on a collision course with Tyson Fury

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller believes a fight against Tyson Fury is "definitely in the future" after he joined the same American promotional company as Britain's WBC champion.

The New Yorker has linked up with Top Rank, headed by Bob Arum, who have masterminded Fury's successful spell in the US, and Miller was due to fight on the undercard of the British star's WBC title triumph over Deontay Wilder in February.

But Miller now hopes to appear on the same bill as Fury-Wilder 3, with the unbeaten 31-year-old expecting Top Rank to build-up a rivalry with the new WBC champion.

Asked if the Fury fight was inevitable, Miller told Sky Sports: "I think it is. I think that they were talking about it after Fury fighting Wilder again.

"I was supposed to be the co-main event for that fight. I was supposed to be the co-main event for the last fight.

"I think that will be definitely in the future."

Miller, who is co-promoted by Dmitriy Salita, had been holding talks about a fight with Carlos Takam, although plans for him to return on the same night as Vasiliy Lomachenko in New York on May 30 have been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Wilder's perfect 42-fight record was ended by Fury in Las Vegas, Miller intends to become America's No 1 fighter and believes he would have inflicted a similar loss on the Alabama man.

Miller wants to replace Deontay Wilder as American's next world champion

"Even when Wilder had the belt, he was just the belt holder," said Miller.

"You could tell by - you know how Tyson Fury came over here - his (Wilder) energy, his persona he gives off, not a lot of people really care for it. It's one of those type of things. I don't know if it's bad marketing, or what it was. He didn't come off as a person you would see genuine in some ways. It is what it is.

"We didn't see anything new from Wilder that we didn't already know, I mean as a boxer and a student of the game. I've always said that, he fights a guy that can box him, can take a pretty decent punch, it's going to be a long night for Deontay and that's what happened.

"When you're a taller guy like Tyson, it's easier for him to stay against the range, but Tyson went for him, laid on him, put the weight on him, kept the punches in his face and waited until he got tired, and threw bombs at him.

Fury is expected to have a third fight with Wilder

"For me as a smaller guy, or the shorter guy, I would be on his chest all night, the exact same way, even worse. I let my combinations go a lot better than these guys."

Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports last month that Fury was among a number of fighters that could be an option for Miller.

"The heavyweight division is at the forefront of boxing's renaissance," said DuBoef. "Look at Miller, Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr - these guys are all in play.

"Miller has a personality like Fury and Wilder - a great talker and very charismatic. He's a guy that can offer a lot."