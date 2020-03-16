Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller is 'in play' to make return in heavyweight division

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller "can offer a lot" to the heavyweight division as he nears a comeback, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

The undefeated American has linked up with Top Rank since failing drug tests last year, costing himself a scheduled fight against Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden, New York, in June.

Miller was replaced as Joshua's challenger last summer by Andy Ruiz Jr, who sprung a major surprise victory before losing the rematch.

"Miller was supposed to be opposite Joshua but it didn't happen," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"The heavyweight division is at the forefront of boxing's renaissance. Look at Miller, Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr - these guys are all in play.

"Miller has a like personality to Fury and Wilder - a great talker and very charismatic. He's a guy that can offer a lot."

He has not fought since November 2018 when he knocked out Bogdan Dinu and does not yet have a comeback plan in place.

When he linked up with Top Rank, who also promote Fury in the US, promoter Bob Arum said: "Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world.

Miller is unbeaten in 24 fights

"He is one of boxing's most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight."

Miller previously said: "Minor setback for a major comeback. I'm coming for everything and everyone.

"No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy.

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunshine world. I'll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins."

Top Rank are also guiding Oscar Rivas towards title contention

Top Rank have also re-signed heavyweight contender Oscar Rivas, whose unbeaten record was ended last July at The O2 by a points loss to Dillian Whyte.

The Colombian is ranked at No 3 by the WBC, just behind Oleksandr Usyk and Whyte, who defeated him to become the WBC 'interim' champion and mandatory challenger.

"He [Rivas] will be at the top of an elite pool of fighters in the division who will have a big say," DuBoef said.