The Golden Contract: Hosea Burton warns light-heavyweight rivals that he is punching harder than ever

Hosea Burton beat Bob Ajisafe to book a place in The Golden Contract semi-finals

Hosea Burton says he only gave a glimpse of his knockout power in The Golden Contract and believes his semi-final opponent will receive a painful surprise.

The former British champion floored Bob Ajisafe after just six seconds in his quarter-final points win to book a place in the last four of the MTK Global tournament with Liam Conroy, Serge Michel, Ricards Bolotniks at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday March 20, live on Sky Sports.

Burton hopes to propel himself back into contention for major fights, having lost his British belt in a solitary defeat to Frank Buglioni in 2016, and intends to deliver two emphatic victories.

The Golden Contract light-heavyweights return to action on Friday March 20

"I believe my punch power is better than it ever has been for this semi-final," Burton told MTK Global. "I'm fit and strong and I can't wait until fight night.



"I'm still not sure about who I'll pick if I pulled the Golden Ball out in the draw. I'll see what happens on the day.

"I try not to look too far forward. I was already picturing fights beyond Frank Buglioni before I fought him and I learned to stay a little bit more grounded. I've not won this competition yet and I'm not counting my chickens before they hatch.

6 SECONDS! ⌛👏



In the @MTKGlobal Golden Contract light-heavyweight quarter-finals it only took @HoseaBurton half a dozen seconds to score a knockdown.



📺 The semi-finals are live on Sky Sports on March 20th pic.twitter.com/8oLNTwdL4f — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 12, 2020

"They're all good fighters. Michel is a well-rounded boxer with skill and carries a bit of a punch. Conroy is much improved in the last two years and could cause problems for anyone. Bolotniks also looks quite strong but it'll be interesting to see how his stamina holds in the second half of a fight.



"I have to beat two of these men to win the competition. It's as simple as that. I want to show everyone I'm still here."