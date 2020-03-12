Golden Contract: Serge Michel says his light-heavyweight rivals cannot deny him a lucrative multi-fight deal

Serge Michel has reached semi-finals of The Golden Contract

Serge Michel says his fearless approach to The Golden Contract is 'in my DNA' and warned his light-heavyweight rivals to forget about winning the tournament.

The German displayed his power in the quarter-finals, flooring Tommy Philbin twice in a points win, and will be joined in the semi-finals by Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy and Ricards Bolotniks on Friday March 20, live on Sky Sports.

Michel must wait until next week's draw to receive his opponent, but insists that trio of fighters will not stand in his way of claiming a lucrative multi-fight deal for the winner of the MTK Global event.

The Golden Contract light-heavyweights

"Hosea Burton, Liam Conroy and Ricards Bolotniks are all very nice guys and very tough fighters but I didn't join the tournament to make compliments," Michel told MTK Global. "I joined it to win it and nobody will take that away from me.

"Everything about my preparation has been perfectly on point. Now it's the semi-final stage and there are only three potential opponents left, it's much easier to pick out the right sparring partners and work out specific game plans for each.

"You're going to see a lot more improvement on March 20. Fighting isn't rocket science and I don't even care who's next. I came from a dynasty of fighters so it's in my DNA to fight anyone at any time.

"No matter if I have to pick someone or if I'm going to be picked, the outcome will be the same: I will win this tournament."

💥 Bolotniks shocks Ward with 1st round KO! 💥



Ricards Bolotniks stops Steven Ward in the first round after Ward picked Bolotnik earlier in the week 👀 pic.twitter.com/UnkQaEIoCb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 14, 2019

Bolotniks has already made a big impact in the tournament as he dramatically stopped Steven Ward to claim a £5,000 knockout bonus in the opening round.

The Latvian hopes victory in the semis will further enhance his profile as the 29-year-old hunts down one of the division's biggest names.

He said: "After the win over Ward, my wife bought me a new pair of socks and a really cool Nike t-shirt!

"We also went on holiday. We had a nice time abroad on a family vacation for a week but after that I went straight back to the gym to start preparing for the semi-finals.

"This is such a great opportunity for me to advance to some even bigger fights and to earn the chance to fight against boxing greats.

"I have great motivation and will power to win. In my small country, there is great power and we will continue to prove it."