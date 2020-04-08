Joseph Parker rejected a 'stratospheric' demand from Junior Fa, says manager David Higgins

0:56 Joseph Parker has recreated the classic 'Grease' dance with his family Joseph Parker has recreated the classic 'Grease' dance with his family

Joseph Parker rejected a "stratospheric" demand from Junior Fa as talks broke down for a battle between the New Zealand heavyweights, says manager David Higgins.

The former world champion had been willing to renew his rivalry with Fa, who had fought him four times in the amateurs, with the winner staying firmly in contention for a WBO title shot.

But Parker's manager David Higgins has revealed that Fa's financial request was far greater than expected and questioned whether the 30-year-old was genuinely interested in a proposed fight in Auckland.

Junior Fa is sitting at No 6 in the WBO rankings with Parker positioned at No 2

Higgins told Sky Sports: "Fa is advised, or promoted by Lou DiBella, and my understanding is that the Fa team, which includes Fa, DiBella, and a local manager - the money they want is ridiculous."

"We're talking 10 or 20 times his biggest ever purse. Parker would have been willing to fight for less than Fa (requested), and Parker is a former world champion. That's called pricing yourself out.

Fa would get his biggest-ever payday by several multiples by fighting Parker, but their demands were stratospheric, given the current circumstances. David Higgins

"Fa was looking for far too much, for where they're at. I guess it's a mark of respect for Joseph Parker. They are worried about what would happen, frankly.

"Their camp had made noises about fighting Joseph Parker, but they should back up their words. We wouldn't see them getting nothing either. Fa would get his biggest-ever payday by several multiples by fighting Parker, but their demands were stratospheric, given the current circumstances.

"I think let's just give it time and meanwhile we'll be assessing other options."

Parker has been maintaining his fitness during the ongoing coronavirus, while also producing a string of hugely popular social media videos.

"I think it's fantastic on many levels," said Higgins. "He's been a very good athlete and he's continued to train daily. Very disciplined. The videos give him a diversion, something creative to put time and effort into.

"The underlying message is - be safe and be kind to one another."