Barry Hearn suffers 'minor heart attack'

Barry Hearn has suffered a minor heart attack but is returning home from hospital "in good spirits", the sports promoter's son Eddie Hearn has said.

As if we can’t thank the NHS enough, I want to particularly thank the staff at Broomfield & Basildon. My dad @BarryHearn was taken to hospital on Sunday after a minor heart attack and was operated on yesterday.He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits!Thank you 🙏🏽 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 8, 2020

The chairman of Matchroom Sports, the Professional Darts Corporation and World Snooker, aged 71, had surgery on Tuesday and is now recovering.

Eddie Hearn, boxing promoter and Matchroom managing director, thanked the NHS for their care in a social media post on Wednesday.

"He is up and well and returns home today in good spirits," Eddie Hearn tweeted about his father.

Barry Hearn celebrates Anthony Joshua regaining his world titles

Barry Hearn with World Darts Championship winner Peter 'Snakebite' Wright

Barry Hearn made his name promoting snooker in the 1980s before moving into boxing where he notably promoted Frank Bruno and Chris Eubank.

He is now focused on darts and has evolved the sport into a mainstream success alongside big-name players such as Phil 'The Power' Taylor and Michael van Gerwen.

He remains involved in boxing, as his son Eddie promotes Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and many more in both Britain and the US.

Well wishes from the world of sport

🙏 Best wishes to @BarryHearn from all at The O’s. Great to hear he’s doing well. #LOFC https://t.co/YIpXEzCwyu — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) April 8, 2020

Want to wish the boss @BarryHearn a speedy recovery mate. 💪 — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) April 8, 2020

Our NHS is amazing !!! Get well soon @BarryHearn 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/fgqfLeqn4m — Shannon Courtenay (@scourtenay) April 8, 2020