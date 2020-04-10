Deontay Wilder not the 'type of guy to step aside' from third fight with Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Deontay Wilder is not the "type of guy to step aside" from a third fight with Tyson Fury and will have watched replays of his first defeat with disbelief, says David Haye.

America's former world champion is thought to be fully committed to another fight with Fury after losing his WBC belt in a February defeat, despite promoter Eddie Hearn admitting that Joshua wants to face his British rival champion next, if Wilder accepts "step-aside" money.

Haye formerly held the WBA title in the top division and insists Wilder has the mindset of a fight who will be determined to resume his rivalry with Fury at the first opportunity.

"I don't think Wilder is the type of guy to step aside," Haye told Sky Sports News.

Fury inflicted a seventh-round stoppage loss on Wilder in Las Vegas

"He believes he under-performed, he believes he's got more to give and I like that. I like the fact that he wants to do it again. It shows me what I believed. I believe he's got a big heart. I believe he's a proud, proud man. He always wants to give the best himself. He doesn't feel he did it in his last fight, understandably.

"He probably watched it back and thought 'what the hell was I doing?' But he's got the opportunity to right the wrong. I love fighters that are willing to jump straight back in there and eradicate any doubts about them.

"The same way Anthony Joshua could have had an easier fight, could have had a couple of easy fights before the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch. No, he wanted that fight. He really, desperately wanted it, because he knew in his heart, he under-performed, and he proved it.

I'm sure if Tyson Fury would have lost that fight against Deontay Wilder, he'd be wanting to come back and right the wrong. David Haye

"I get where both fighter's heads were at, at the time after their losses. I'm sure if Tyson Fury would have lost that fight against Deontay Wilder, he'd be wanting to come back and right the wrong."

Fury has been hailed as the world's best heavyweight following his commanding stoppage win over Wilder, joining unified champion Joshua as a belt holder.

But Haye, once a rival for Fury and Joshua, believes neither man can rightfully be called the finest fighter in the top division until they end the debate inside the ring.

"That's the fight I believe the world needs to see, to have the official No 1," said Haye.

"You can't have an official No 1 and 2 until they've fought each other. It's just down to opinions. It's down to what you like.

"The fact that Joshua has been stopped as a professional, Fury hasn't, I get why people put him No 1 over Anthony Joshua, but Anthony Joshua has collected more title belts. He's fought more champions on paper.

Joshua and Fury hold all the world heavyweight titles

"I understand both arguments and neither argument are wrong. All that matters is what happens when they both fight each other. It's a fight that every boxing fan will be salivating to see."