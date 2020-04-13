Otto Wallin working for Tyson Fury rematch after overcoming coronavirus symptoms

Tyson Fury outpointed Otto Wallin last year

Otto Wallin wants to resume his pursuit of a Tyson Fury rematch after his career was stalled by coronavirus symptoms and a foot injury, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The Swedish heavyweight suffered a foot problem that ruled him out of a Las Vegas fight against Lucas Browne in March, while Wallin believes he was also struck down by coronavirus after losing all sense of taste and smell.

But the 29-year-old is only a few weeks away from regaining his fitness and Salita hopes he can guide Wallin towards a second fight with Fury, the newly crowned WBC champion.

Fury was made to overcome a bad cut

Wallin intends to rematch Fury

"Otto is in New York now. He is recovering and doing physiotherapy at home for his foot," Salita told Sky Sports.

"He will be ready to get back to normal training in the beginning of May. He has had a challenging few months with the foot injury and then coronavirus, but he is in good spirits and now in good health physically.

"Once things get back to normal, we will schedule him for a return to the ring.

"Tyson Fury is the king of the division. Outside of him, it's wide open and I believe Otto is the best of the pack.

"Once he gets two or three comeback fights, he will be truly ready for the Fury rematch."

Wallin opened up gaping cuts around Fury's eye during a brutal battle last September, eventually suffering his first professional loss on points to the British star.

Fury then defeated Deontay Wilder in his next fight, claiming the WBC belt with a seventh-round stoppage win in Las Vegas.