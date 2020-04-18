Anthony Joshua reiterates desire to fight Dillian Whyte and also welcomes Oleksandr Usyk clash

0:24 Anthony Joshua wants to line up fights against bitter rival Dillian Whyte and mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua wants to line up fights against bitter rival Dillian Whyte and mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua has declared that Dillian Whyte "can come and get this work" as he wants to line up fights against his bitter rival and mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Britain's unified champion has admitted that a blockbuster battle with fellow champion Tyson Fury is needed to decide the world's no 1 heavyweight but remains determined to fight all his big-name opponents.

Whyte has accused Joshua of 'pretending' he wanted a Wembley fight last April before opting for a US debut, although the Brixton man is now well placed to receive a world title fight as the WBC mandatory challenger.

And Joshua told Sky Sports: "I know he's been chasing a world title shot. I offered him a world title shot last year in April, he refused it.

Joshua holds WBA, IBF and WBO belts while Tyson Fury is WBC king

"Maybe he wants his hand on the WBC, but if me and Tyson Fury fight, then I know he didn't want to fight me last year, but he'll definitely have to fight me this time, if he wants his hands on the WBC belt.

"Once I've beaten Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte can come and get this work as well. It won't be that good, it will be one-sided."

Ukrainian star Usyk has already received a guaranteed shot at Joshua, having been installed as the WBO mandatory challenger, but will firstly face Derek Chisora on a rescheduled date.

The former undisputed world cruiserweight king has announced that he intends to collect all the heavyweight belts, although Joshua believes he can enhance his own reputation by defeating Usyk.

"Yeah, I think line them all up," said Joshua. "You know what it is with me, you look through my resume, I take them all on.

"I will be a well-respected heavyweight in this division, knowing that I never ducked a challenge, but Usyk, Dillian Whyte, Fury, Wilder - they're all on my hit list, for sure.

"He's a WBO mandatory challenger and if Dillian didn't step up, Fury didn't step up, I would take on Usyk without a shadow of a doubt."