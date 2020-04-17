Kell Brook: I've given up hope of fighting Amir Khan

0:57 A clinical finish sees Kell Brook knock out Mark DeLuca in the seventh round with a huge left hand A clinical finish sees Kell Brook knock out Mark DeLuca in the seventh round with a huge left hand

Kell Brook insists there is "no more I can do" to force an all-British clash against Amir Khan.

Brook and Khan have long been rivals but negotiations to pit them against each other have never come to fruition, and it now seems to be too late.

"I've given that angle up," Brook said. "There's no more I can do. It's gone past the line now.

"I've done everything asked of me to make it happen. And still we're nowhere."

Brook is instead being considered as an opponent for WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who last year beat Khan.

"The signals we're getting from Crawford's team? They want it," former IBF welterweight champion Brook said. "It's there to be made.

"It's a huge fight. He's one of the pound-for-pound best fighters. Before I leave this game I want to fight the best out there."

Todd DuBoef, president of Crawford's promoters Top Rank, previously told Sky Sports: "Brook has made some overtures and had dialogue about the fight and Crawford is interested.

"Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao badly but Brook is a possibility."

Brook said about potentially facing Liam Smith: "I'll take the fight but when we talk about money it gets sticky, because we're prize-fighters."

Brook also lashed out at Chris Eubank Jr who is targeting his former opponent Gennadiy Golovkin.

Eubank Jr had told Sky Sports about Golovkin: "We were supposed to fight and it has always irked me that the fight was stolen from me and given to Kell Brook at the last minute.

"I know I can beat him. I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out."

Brook said about Eubank Jr: "[Golovkin is] there for the taking now? He didn't have the [guts] to take it when it was presented to him."

Brook knocked out Mark DeLuca in February in his first fight in over a year in the super-welterweight division.

His promoter Eddie Hearn said to Brook: "I feel like there is unfinished business. You had a stop-start career, you won world title, you've had huge fights, sold out a football stadium.

"After your last fight you've got momentum. I know you wants the Crawford fight but I feel like you have got world titles in you at 154lbs.

"I believe you beat [WBO champion] Patrick Teixeira and [IBF champion] Jeison Rosario.

"But you can't turn down a Crawford fight."